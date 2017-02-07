Monday Night Raw this week saw two matches made official for two upcoming pay-per-views. One was Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, while the other was the former WCW icon taking on Kevin Owens for the Universal championship at Fastlane.

WWE, as expected, were quick to confirm the title match at next month's event by releasing a graphic on their Twitter page following the segment on the show, which you can see below.

However, Owens was quick to point out a major flaw in the WWE's announcement graphic and exposed it in a brilliant tweet.

Some of you eagled-eye readers may have noticed that Goldberg has a black goatee in this graphic, while in real life, it is actually white.

The current Universal champion pointed this out and called out the WWE's graphics team for their photoshopping by tweeting: "Can you guys photoshop my beard too? You don't need to change the color though. Maybe just make it thicker."

Another excellent and hilarious tweet by Owens, showing the WWE universe that his Twitter game is still on point. In the past week, he has also thrown shade at his former best friend Sami Zayn, commenting his lack of achievement within the company despite being there for longer than he has.

There is a rumor that K.O. will be losing his title to Goldberg at Fastlane next month, which is sure to disappoint many WWE fans as they believe he deserves to walk into WrestleMania with the title after carrying it for the past six months following Finn Balor's injury at SummerSlam.

However, so long as he keeps up his Twitter game, it will help to heal some of the pain that members of the WWE universe will be feeling if he is no longer Universal champion.

