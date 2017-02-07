What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Kevin Owens.

Kevin Owens points out error in WWE's Fastlane graphic

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Monday Night Raw this week saw two matches made official for two upcoming pay-per-views. One was Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, while the other was the former WCW icon taking on Kevin Owens for the Universal championship at Fastlane.

WWE, as expected, were quick to confirm the title match at next month's event by releasing a graphic on their Twitter page following the segment on the show, which you can see below.

However, Owens was quick to point out a major flaw in the WWE's announcement graphic and exposed it in a brilliant tweet.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Some of you eagled-eye readers may have noticed that Goldberg has a black goatee in this graphic, while in real life, it is actually white. 

The current Universal champion pointed this out and called out the WWE's graphics team for their photoshopping by tweeting: "Can you guys photoshop my beard too? You don't need to change the color though. Maybe just make it thicker."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

See: Tom Brady posts explanation for viral Super Bowl meme - and it is hilarious

See: Tom Brady posts explanation for viral Super Bowl meme - and it is hilarious

Bill Belichick has managed to find one big negative about winning Super Bowl LI

Bill Belichick has managed to find one big negative about winning Super Bowl LI

Watch: Brock Lesnar and Big Show clashed after RAW went off air

Watch: Brock Lesnar and Big Show clashed after RAW went off air

Huge backstage update on status of Seth Rollins vs Triple H at WrestleMania 33

Huge backstage update on status of Seth Rollins vs Triple H at WrestleMania 33

Man United fans react to seeing Marouane Fellaini without his afro

Man United fans react to seeing Marouane Fellaini without his afro

Alexandre Lacazette reveals which club he dreams 'to play for one day'

Alexandre Lacazette reveals which club he dreams 'to play for one day'

Another excellent and hilarious tweet by Owens, showing the WWE universe that his Twitter game is still on point. In the past week, he has also thrown shade at his former best friend Sami Zayn, commenting his lack of achievement within the company despite being there for longer than he has.

There is a rumor that K.O. will be losing his title to Goldberg at Fastlane next month, which is sure to disappoint many WWE fans as they believe he deserves to walk into WrestleMania with the title after carrying it for the past six months following Finn Balor's injury at SummerSlam.

However, so long as he keeps up his Twitter game, it will help to heal some of the pain that members of the WWE universe will be feeling if he is no longer Universal champion.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Chris Jericho
Vince McMahon
Wrestlemania

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again