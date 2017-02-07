At the time, nobody knew what the future held for Ronda Rousey once she suffered her first professional loss to Holly Holm back in 2015.

Hollywood and WWE were strongly rumoured, but as we know, she took one year out from the sport and attempted to recapture her bantamweight championship against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

FAILED COMEBACK

She failed.

So, once again we’re at square one with many questioning what her next career move could be.

Again, the same options continue to pop up as many believe she’ll now consider carving out a serious Hollywood career, while a one-off WrestleMania appearance continues to be talked up.

Whatever she chooses to do, it leads many to believe that her days in the Octagon are over, something UFC president Dana White has also reiterated.

However, her first conqueror – who battles Germaine de Randamie for the new women’s featherweight crown at UFC 208 – doesn’t believe Rousey will remain retired for too long if she has decided to call it quits, and suggests it’ll just be called time off.

TIME OFF

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Holm said: “I can never say I think a fighter should retire.

“I have a friend of mine that fought professionally in boxing and in MMA, and she’s retired three times and only then did it stick.

“Ronda might be done, but she really accomplished a lot. She might feel like, ‘You know what, I did a lot in this sport, I’m a legend in the sport. I can hang up my gloves.’

“She might think that and say she’s retired, but then in two years, she might think, ‘I’ve had enough of this other life. Fighting is what I want to do again.’

“It’s a thin line. I’ve seen fighters retire multiple times.

“It’s not really a retirement. It’s just time off.”

While there’s been no official announcement on her end, it’ll be even tougher to come back from her latest setback.

Plus, the longer she waits, the more pressure she adds on herself, but it could be time to prepare for a women's bantamweight division without the woman who put the female athletes on the map.

