Diego Costa is enjoying a magnificent season but has only managed to score one goal since having his head turned by a potential mega-money move to China last month.

The Chelsea striker has now slipped behind Everton’s Romelu Lukaku in the race for the Premier League’s Golden Boot award and will need to rediscover his goalscoring touch if he’s to finish the season as the league’s top scorer.

Costa missed a penalty against Liverpool at Anfield last Tuesday and drew another blank against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge four days later.

The 28-year-old has now scored just one goal in his previous five appearances for the Blues, despite being prolific throughout November and December.

And it’s not just the Brazil-born Spain international’s lack of goals that Chelsea fans are slightly concerned about.

Why some Chelsea fans were unhappy with Costa

One Chelsea fan (@MrChelseaBoss) has uploaded a video of Costa’s poor decision making against Arsenal at the weekend and you can understand why he, along with a few other supporters, were less-than-impressed with his performance against the Gunners.

Costa is seen either ignoring or failing to spot teammates were they were in great positions to receive a pass.

He also went for glory on a couple of occasions when there was very little chance of scoring.

Video: Costa's poor decision-making v Arsenal

Other Chelsea fans shared the same opinion

Here’s what other Chelsea fans on Twitter had to say about Costa’s decision-making v Arsenal…

Will Costa leave Chelsea this summer?

Is this a sign that Costa is feeling unsettled in west London? Or just a striker who’s a little out of form?

Chinese Super League clubs are expected to return for Costa in the summer, although Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has played down suggestions that the centre-forward could be heading back to the Spanish capital if the club’s transfer ban is overturned.

"He is at a great club. They say he is going to China, but I don't see Chelsea letting him go," Cerezo was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

