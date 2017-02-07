What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

diego costa.

Why some Chelsea fans were unhappy with Diego Costa’s performance v Arsenal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Diego Costa is enjoying a magnificent season but has only managed to score one goal since having his head turned by a potential mega-money move to China last month.

The Chelsea striker has now slipped behind Everton’s Romelu Lukaku in the race for the Premier League’s Golden Boot award and will need to rediscover his goalscoring touch if he’s to finish the season as the league’s top scorer.

Costa missed a penalty against Liverpool at Anfield last Tuesday and drew another blank against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge four days later.

Article continues below

The 28-year-old has now scored just one goal in his previous five appearances for the Blues, despite being prolific throughout November and December.

And it’s not just the Brazil-born Spain international’s lack of goals that Chelsea fans are slightly concerned about.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

See: Tom Brady posts explanation for viral Super Bowl meme - and it is hilarious

See: Tom Brady posts explanation for viral Super Bowl meme - and it is hilarious

Bill Belichick has managed to find one big negative about winning Super Bowl LI

Bill Belichick has managed to find one big negative about winning Super Bowl LI

Watch: Brock Lesnar and Big Show clashed after RAW went off air

Watch: Brock Lesnar and Big Show clashed after RAW went off air

Huge backstage update on status of Seth Rollins vs Triple H at WrestleMania 33

Huge backstage update on status of Seth Rollins vs Triple H at WrestleMania 33

Man United fans react to seeing Marouane Fellaini without his afro

Man United fans react to seeing Marouane Fellaini without his afro

Alexandre Lacazette reveals which club he dreams 'to play for one day'

Alexandre Lacazette reveals which club he dreams 'to play for one day'

Why some Chelsea fans were unhappy with Costa

One Chelsea fan (@MrChelseaBoss) has uploaded a video of Costa’s poor decision making against Arsenal at the weekend and you can understand why he, along with a few other supporters, were less-than-impressed with his performance against the Gunners.

p1b8cvp4408p1rd36fa40t12ur9.jpg

Costa is seen either ignoring or failing to spot teammates were they were in great positions to receive a pass.

He also went for glory on a couple of occasions when there was very little chance of scoring.

Video: Costa's poor decision-making v Arsenal

Other Chelsea fans shared the same opinion

Here’s what other Chelsea fans on Twitter had to say about Costa’s decision-making v Arsenal…

Will Costa leave Chelsea this summer?

Is this a sign that Costa is feeling unsettled in west London? Or just a striker who’s a little out of form?

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Chinese Super League clubs are expected to return for Costa in the summer, although Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has played down suggestions that the centre-forward could be heading back to the Spanish capital if the club’s transfer ban is overturned.

"He is at a great club. They say he is going to China, but I don't see Chelsea letting him go," Cerezo was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Thibaut Courtois
Didier Drogba
John Terry
Diego Costa
Football
Frank Lampard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again