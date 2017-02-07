The Patriots are Super Bowl Champions. They delivered the greatest comeback that the game of football has ever seen and are officially Champions of the World.

After that performance, you can forgive the players for using their time before the start of the 2017 season to wind down and relax, maybe even dabble in a little golf or lounging by a pool for a week or so.

Or they can get absolutely drunk off their faces during the victory parade. And it looks like that is the route a couple of the Patriots are taking.

The Patriots are currently heading around the streets of Massachusetts on a fleet of open top buses, braving the Boston weather to greet their adoring fans. And they're having a lot of fun along the way.

Take, for instance, defensive end Rob Ninkovich, who appears to be putting back an entire bottle of Grey Goose vodka all to himself as the Patriots drive through Foxboro.

You can check out a video of Ninkovich taking a swig from the bottle here...

His teammate, fellow pass rusher Chris Long, also got in on that action, taking a drink for the working man.

Then things get weird. We have Gronk drinking and spiking a beer here:

As well as this fan's sign for Julian Edelman...

As well as one float currently carrying a Falcons/Crying Jordan sign...

