Fans might not like what WWE are planning.

What WWE could be planning for Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens at Fastlane

Although the rumour had been circulating for weeks, WWE made it official this week on Monday Night Raw when they announced that Goldberg will challenge Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship at the Fastlane pay-per-view.

Goldberg – who also accepted Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania 33 challenge – had Chris Jericho to thank, after the current United States Champion accepted the call-out on his best friend’s behalf, which will probably be used as the catalyst for their potential feud.

It seems like we already which way this match is going to go, as more rumours came out recently regarding Goldberg’s clash with The Beast Incarnate in Orlando.

Lesnar will reportedly dethrone Goldberg in their final encounter, which means Owens’ reign as Universal Champion is sadly coming to an end soon.

That’s probably not a surprise, though, but new details have emerged on how his match with Owens could go down.

Tom Brady posts explanation for viral Super Bowl meme - and it is hilarious

Bill Belichick has managed to find one big negative about winning Super Bowl LI

Brock Lesnar and Big Show clashed after RAW went off air

Huge backstage update on status of Seth Rollins vs Triple H at WrestleMania 33

Man United fans react to seeing Marouane Fellaini without his afro

Alexandre Lacazette reveals which club he dreams 'to play for one day'

Goldberg has embarrassed Lesnar on two occasions, and Lesnar is seen as the most dangerous man in the company – solidified by the fact that he conquered The Undertaker’s streak at WrestleMania and went on a tear after that.

According to the latest report on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE aren’t planning a lengthy main event for the title at Fastlane.

They’re claiming that WWE will be booking Goldberg vs. Owens as another squash match, and it probably won’t last longer than 10 minutes.

It does have its positives and its negatives, though.

Owens has done a great job as champion following Finn Balor’s injury, and his reign probably doesn’t deserve to end like that, that too against a part-time superstar.

On the flip side, you can’t have Owens put up a better fight than Lesnar, otherwise, he’s seen as a bigger threat than The Beast because he lasted longer.

One way to work around this, though, is to have him use his cowardly heel tactics to avoid a real fight Goldberg, but it doesn’t seem like WWE will be going with that option.

Are WWE to right to have Kevin Owens lose to Goldberg in a squash match? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

WWE
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

