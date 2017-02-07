In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Matt Ryan.

See: Turnout to greet Falcons after Super Bowl loss will break your heart

The Atlanta Falcons suffered one of the most heartbreaking losses in Super Bowl history against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

As if giving up a 25-point lead and losing the game wasn't enough, the scene the Falcons saw when arriving back home in Atlanta was nothing short of heartbreaking. While the Patriots prepared for a Super Bowl victory parade, the players and coaches of the Falcons pulled up to a pretty sad image.

Via Jason Durden of WSB-TV:

I can't count the exact number of people there, but it can't be more than a few dozen who came out on the rainy day for the team. The weather may have played some sort of a role, but it's probably a pretty safe bet that a large part of it had to do with the heartbreak of seeing the Falcons fall apart in this game.

Putting yourself in the spot of a Falcons fan currently can't be easy, and while the future looks incredibly bright, it's still going to take some time for them to get over the Super Bowl 51 loss. Even still, as a sports fan, you'd hope that just a few more people would show up to welcome back the team who went 11-5 this season and had one of the most dominant offenses in recent memory.

Even coming one overtime loss away from the franchise's first Super Bowl victory wasn't enough to bring the fans out, but there's plenty of reason to feel confident that Atlanta will return back to glory sooner than later. And if it helps, quarterback Matt Ryan took to Instagram to let the fans know that this team will be back sooner than later.

See: Tom Brady posts explanation for viral Super Bowl meme - and it is hilarious

Bill Belichick has managed to find one big negative about winning Super Bowl LI

Watch: Brock Lesnar and Big Show clashed after RAW went off air

Huge backstage update on status of Seth Rollins vs Triple H at WrestleMania 33

Man United fans react to seeing Marouane Fellaini without his afro

Alexandre Lacazette reveals which club he dreams 'to play for one day'

Topics:
Atlanta Falcons
Superbowl
Tom Brady
NFL
New England Patriots

