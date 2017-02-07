What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

N'Golo Kante's rise on FIFA means his FIFA 18 card could be brilliant

N’Golo Kante, despite playing a starring role for Leicester City in their remarkable Premier League title-winning campaign last term, was still arguably a little underrated at the start of this season.

He certainly wasn’t underrated by Chelsea, who splashed out £32 million to bring him to Stamford Bridge from the King Power Stadium, but there were people who doubted whether he could cut it playing for one of Europe’s top clubs.

That his rating on FIFA 17 is a rather modest 81 suggests that, back at the start of the season, he still had a point to prove in the eyes of many football supporters.

Over the course of the current campaign, however, Kante has proved all of his doubters wrong.

Kante is bossing it with Chelsea in the Premier League and some of the performances he’s produced recently have been nothing short of exceptional.

EA have acknowledged Kante’s recent form by handing him an 84-rated card, but what did his stats look like back in 2014?

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-CAEN-LORIENT

FIFA 15

Kante, an unknown quantity with Caen at the time, had very average stats in FIFA 15 including an overall rating of 72.

p1b8d389601ibf15fn1i1n4il4ag9.jpg

FIFA 16

After moving to Leicester, Kante’s overall rating improved by four marks while all of his key stats also increased.

p1b8d39cpt8dh7lk1fqa1mds844b.jpg

FIFA 17

Kante could be forgiven for feeling a little short-changed with his overall 81 rating. He was just as influential as Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez for the Foxes last season.

p1b8d3amfndmcnfj1qiq4dv1qd3d.jpg

FIFA 17 (in form)

That’s more like it…

p1b8d3bral1gqv6se1h21tseq3rf.jpg

FIFA 18

Dream Team have taken a guess at Kante’s potential stats on FIFA 18…

Overall Rating: 89

Pace: 89

Shooting: 80

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 88

Defensive: 83

Physicality: 90

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Surely, defensive and dribbling should be the other way around?

And at this rate we’ll be surprised if Kante doesn’t have an overall rating of at least 90 in the next version of FIFA.

Is there a better defensive midfielder in the world right now?

