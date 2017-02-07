N’Golo Kante, despite playing a starring role for Leicester City in their remarkable Premier League title-winning campaign last term, was still arguably a little underrated at the start of this season.

He certainly wasn’t underrated by Chelsea, who splashed out £32 million to bring him to Stamford Bridge from the King Power Stadium, but there were people who doubted whether he could cut it playing for one of Europe’s top clubs.

That his rating on FIFA 17 is a rather modest 81 suggests that, back at the start of the season, he still had a point to prove in the eyes of many football supporters.

Article continues below

Over the course of the current campaign, however, Kante has proved all of his doubters wrong.

Kante is bossing it with Chelsea in the Premier League and some of the performances he’s produced recently have been nothing short of exceptional.

Article continues below

EA have acknowledged Kante’s recent form by handing him an 84-rated card, but what did his stats look like back in 2014?

FIFA 15

Kante, an unknown quantity with Caen at the time, had very average stats in FIFA 15 including an overall rating of 72.

FIFA 16

After moving to Leicester, Kante’s overall rating improved by four marks while all of his key stats also increased.

FIFA 17

Kante could be forgiven for feeling a little short-changed with his overall 81 rating. He was just as influential as Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez for the Foxes last season.

FIFA 17 (in form)

That’s more like it…

FIFA 18

Dream Team have taken a guess at Kante’s potential stats on FIFA 18…

Overall Rating: 89

Pace: 89

Shooting: 80

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 88

Defensive: 83

Physicality: 90

Surely, defensive and dribbling should be the other way around?

And at this rate we’ll be surprised if Kante doesn’t have an overall rating of at least 90 in the next version of FIFA.

Is there a better defensive midfielder in the world right now?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms