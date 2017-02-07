The New England Patriots completed the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history just days ago as they topped the Atlanta Falcons in an epic 34-28 overtime game. While the game was incredible for Patriots fans, one major thing that was missing was obviously tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Fortunately, Gronkowski not only made his presence felt during the Super Bowl parade, but he showed why he's a living legend.

Yes, you saw that correctly. Gronkowski not only made an exceptional one-handed catch on a beer that was tossed his way from the crowd, but he proceeded to drink it and then give it a Gronk spike.

While the attention was spread across the parade with so many big names and fan favorites in attendance, Gronkowski probably left the biggest impact. You know what they say, a picture is worth a thousand words.

While Gronkowski wasn't able to play in the Super Bowl, he still did some damage during the eight games he played in the regular season, tallying 25 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns. He did miss the entire postseason, so he wasn't a part of the Super Bowl run, but as you can see, Gronkowski's presence is felt pretty much anywhere and everywhere that he goes.

Expect Gronk to come back stronger than ever from his back surgery, and to be a huge part of the Patriots' push for yet another Super Bowl next season. After all, this is a player who's hit double-digit touchdowns in every season where he's played at least 10 games in his career.

