As well as successfully defending his United States championship against Sami Zayn on this week's Monday Night Raw, Chris Jericho was also involved in a segment with Kevin Owens and Goldberg where he made two specific announcements.

One was that Owens would accept Goldberg's challenge for a match for the Universal championship at Fastlane next month. The other was that a certain sporting icon would be added to The List of Jericho following the events of last weekend.

Someone who, according to Jericho, won a game 'by the hairs of his chinny chin chin.' That sporting icon was Tom Brady and for good reason.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

During the segment, Y2J added the New England Patriots quarterback to The List after he apparently stole his nickname of the Greatest of all Time after winning Super Bowl 51 on Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

The vast majority of people have been calling Brady the greatest sports player of all time after he won his fifth Super Bowl over the weekend, but it's obvious by his induction onto The List of Jericho that the United States champion isn't happy about the usage of his nickname to someone else.

Article continues below

Jericho then followed this segment up on his Instagram account with a brilliant meme about the Super Bowl winner.

Segments like this one show why Jericho and Owens are one of the best things in the WWE right now. Their best friends gimmick is fantastic so it's a shame it's rumored to be coming to an end soon with a possible clash between the two at WrestleMania 33.

Y2J has truly hit gold with The List of Jericho and it probably won't be long until more pop and sporting icons are added to the list as WWE looks to gain more attention heading into WrestleMania season.

Chris Jericho vs Tom Brady at WrestleMania 33. Book it, Vince!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms