There are still plenty of names out there that WWE fans want to see Kurt Angle go up against, should he ever compete inside of the squared circle again.

He hasn’t hidden his desire to wrestle in the WWE, and he’s also mentioned the likes of Roman Reigns and AJ Styles as two opponents he’d love to mix it up with.

ONE MORE MATCH

It remains to be seen whether WWE does allow him that opportunity, but what we do know is that he’s going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

Fans aren’t the only ones hoping the Olympic gold medallist competes again, as Monday Night Raw general manager, Mick Foley, has also revealed he’d like to see Angle compete inside the WWE – and has a brilliant choice of opponent.

Speaking to Jim Ross on his podcast, he didn’t opt to pick somebody along the lines of Shinsuke Nakamura, Styles or Seth Rollins, but he picked the destructive Brock Lesnar.

ANGLE VS. THE BEAST INCARNATE

He said: “There’s an aura around Brock, he definitely has an aura, even among the boys.

“And I think a lot of people knock the part-time aspect, but, man, Paul Heyman said it’s the same reason you don’t celebrate Christmas every day. It’s too important.

“You don’t get Brock Lesnar all the time.

“I’d love to see that match and I think it would be a great match and a fitting exit for Kurt, if that’s the way he chooses to go out.”

Angle and Lesnar aren’t strangers either, as the duo have had an entertaining feud matched by excellent matches.

As much as fans may want to see it, WWE probably wouldn’t risk putting Angle in the ring with a beast like Lesnar, despite it being a great way to bow out.

