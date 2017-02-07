With WrestleMania edging closer, it seems like WWE are finally sticking to the current storylines to avoid any unnecessary major shake-ups.

Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt looks like it could be SmackDown Live’s top feud, with The Eater of Worlds reportedly set to capture the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

WRESTLEMANIA STORYLINES

However, right now nobody knows what plans could be for some of the other top stars, including AJ Styles who has been rumoured to be battling Shane McMahon at the Grandest Stage of Them All, but nothing has been confirmed.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

At the end of last year, one of the more exciting angles WWE ran on the blue brand saw Renee Young slap The Miz, after comments he made regarding her relationship with current Intercontinental Champion, Dean Ambrose.

In fact, in the midst of that rivalry, The Lunatic Fringe actually dethroned The A-Lister for the crown, but WWE still haven’t revisited that as the focus now turns to the Elimination Chamber.

Article continues below

According to Cageside Seats, WWE have dropped that angle between The Miz & Maryse and Ambrose & Renee, without any explanation.

SCRAPPED STORYLINE

Renee highlighted on numerous occasions that while wrestling wasn’t her priority, she’d be open to doing it if she was asked to for storyline purposes, and it seemed as if we were heading towards a mixed tag team match.

However, it now makes sense why this was probably scrapped abruptly.

There have been strong rumours that John Cena’s match at WrestleMania won’t be ‘celebrated’, and it’s being claimed that he’ll team up with Nikki Bella to take on The Miz and Maryse.

This could act as Nikki’s retirement match, and it seems to be the angle WWE are going down – so it’s a case of one in, one out in terms of using one real-life couple in the storyline.

Still, it would have been interesting to see where the original storyline was heading, especially as Renee was doing well outside of her comfort zone.

What do you make of WWE scrapping the original angle? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms