Twitter reacts to Lionel Messi’s stunning attempted free-kick v Atletico Madrid

Barcelona will face either Alaves or Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey final after recording a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou this evening.

Luis Suarez’s first-half strike put the Catalan giants 3-1 up on aggregate but the goal wouldn’t have been possible without, who else, Lionel Messi.

The Argentine genius almost scored what would have been a fantastic solo goal but was denied by Atletico’s goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya. Suarez was on hand, though, to poke home the rebound.

Atleti were given a lifeline after Sergi Roberto, on his 25th birthday, was sent off after picking up a second yellow card.

However, Diego Simeone’s side were also reduced to 10 men 12 minutes later after the out-of-form Yannick Carrasco was shown his marching orders.

Late drama at the Camp Nou

Kevin Gameiro came on for Fernando Torres and missed from the penalty spot with 10 minutes remaining before making amends three minutes later thanks to excellent work from Antoine Griezmann, who had a perfectly good goal disallowed after a poor offside call earlier in the second half.

FBL-ESP-CUP-BARCELONA-ATLETICO

The hosts were then reduced to nine men in the closing stages after Suarez was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Messi almost scored one of the best free-kicks ever

All of the late drama, however, was almost topped by a quite remarkable free-kick by Messi.

It didn’t look possible to score from that far out - he was a good 35 yards from goal - but Messi came within an inch of scoring what would surely have been the best free-kick of his career.

Video: Messi's insane free-kick

Twitter reacts

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Messi’s free-kick…

