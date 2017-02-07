The name Sergio Quinones probably isn't a name you'd instantly recognise in the mixed martial arts world.

In fact, he’s perhaps more known for his record where he’s won 11 of his contests but lost 18.

TACHI PALACE FIGHTS 30

He was in the headlines last week, though, but not for the best of reasons.

The Outlaw was competing at Tachi Palace Fights 30 in California last Thursday, where he actually picked up a win over Castle Williams.

The biggest talking point from it wasn’t the fact that he won, but the manner in which it ended.

Towards the end of the first round in their featherweight clash, Quinones locked in a tight Brabo – or D’arce – choke, and after a few moments of fighting it, Williams was out cold and you’ll be able to see that in the video below.

The referee who was supposedly officiating the fight, Jason McCoy, didn’t realise that Williams had lost consciousness, and allowed Quinones to keep his choke locked in.

DISGRACEFUL REFEREEING

He might be forgiven for the fact that Williams was still moving his body as Quinones adjusted the choke by rotating, and continued to squeeze tighter.

However, as a referee, he probably should have seen the signs that he should have waved it off long before he did.

Fans on Twitter are divided on the situation.

While they all agree that the referee made a big mistake, nobody can seem to point a finger on when exactly Williams lost consciousness.

The clip starts when there are 50 seconds remaining in the round, and the choke is already locked in tight.

McCoy checks on Williams multiple times, where it’s clear he is out cold, before realising the fight is over and calling it off, and it looks like the referee stopped it around 20 seconds too late.

Let’s hope organisations think twice about allowing the referee to officiate another fight.

What did you make of the shocking clip? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

