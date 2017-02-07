Over the past few months, the name Carmelo Anthony has only been associated with drama, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down. The New York Knicks forward has been involved in multiple trade rumors, most recently being linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers for forward Kevin Love.

And now, to add to the drama, Knicks president Phil Jackson took to Twitter to seemingly send an odd and cryptic tweet towards Carmelo.

First off, this is quite a tweet. Secondly, it almost certainly is about Anthony, as it comes less than 24 hours after all the trade rumor drama. To "change the spot on a leopard" essentially means to change someone from who they truly are.

As for the aspect about Michael Graham, Alan Siegel of Washingtonian broke that down a bit more on Jackson's experience there.

On New Year’s Eve 1986, Graham and his coach, Phil Jackson, got into it in the middle of a game. A few days later, the Patroons axed him after only 11 games. Jackson, who went on to lead the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers to a combined 11 championships, is considered by many to have been the best coach in NBA history. But even as he used his memoir to describe leading the likes of Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman, he still devoted space to Graham, the star he’d failed to mold back in the minors. “Nothing I said made any difference,” Jackson wrote. “Whenever I tried to talk to him, his eyes would glaze over and he’d retreat to some dark inner corner nobody could penetrate.” The coach described pulling off the highway the night he let Graham go and starting to cry at the thought that he might have ended the player’s promising career: “Here was a kid who was born to play basketball, someone who had enough talent to be a star in the NBA, and yet despite all my sophisticated psychology, I couldn’t reach him.”

If this is even remotely similar to what Jackson felt back then, the Knicks are dealing with some type of seriously brutal situation. While Anthony doesn't seem to have some "dark inner corner," he does seem to go into a zone where the frustration just becomes too much.

One way or another, though, it seems the forward's time in New York is quickly coming to a close, and overall, that is likely for the best.