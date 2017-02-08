When the Memphis Grizzlies signed forward Chandler Parsons to a huge four-year, $94 million contract during the 2016 offseason, it came with a fair amount of criticism.

Parsons had missed a total of 37 games over the previous two seasons before this one while with the Dallas Mavericks. To go along with that, his numbers had hit a decline, and in 2015-16 he averaged 13.7 points and 4.7 rebounds. The points per game were his lowest average since his rookie year, and the many injuries throughout the 28-year-old's young career were concerning.

Now, as we're nearly at the halfway point of the 2016-17 NBA season, Parsons has played in 24 games and is averaging just 19 minutes a game while still attempting to get back in game shape. Most recently, he's hit on just 25 percent of his shot attempts in the past five games, while going 1-of-10 in Monday's victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

So, Parsons decided to take to Twitter in order to ask an old friend for some help. That friend? Well, it was the basketball, naturally.

In all seriousness, at least he's taking this brutal shooting slump in stride. While Parsons is focused on trying to get his shot to fall again (he did shoot 49.2 percent from the field last season), it's probably just a bit frustrating for someone trying to regain their touch. Especially someone who's proven to be able to be a pretty reliable outside shooter during their career.

Parsons' minutes have at least hit the mid-20's after his return back to the team, so there's no question that he's going to continue to get shots. That especially stands true as he's on a Grizzlies team who can definitely use some strong outside shooting.