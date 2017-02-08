She may have been absent from WWE for what seems like an age, but troubled superstar Paige is never far from the minds of the WWE Universe.

Paige has been missing due to a combination of WWE Wellness Policy violations and injuries whilst possible backstage politics surrounding her relationship with former WWE superstar Alberto Del Rio have hardly helped the situation.

Set for the big screen

While Paige has been missing from the WWE, she could be set for an appearance on the big screen all thanks to former superstar The Rock.

The Rock announced via his Instagram page that Seven Bucks Productions will be producing a film entitled Fighting with my Family.

The Great One even shared a movie poster featuring pictures of a teenage Paige alongside other members of her family.

The post was accompanied with a long description of how the movie idea came about, and some brief details about who else will be involved with it's production.

The movie will be co- funded by British film company Film4 and also WWE Studios and is set to begin filming in London and Los Angeles next month.

Telling the tale which was referenced multiple times during Paige's two reigns as WWE Diva's Champion, the British family is set to under the microscope.

One sentence in The Rock's post however is the most telling and the one that explains exactly why he is the right man to be involved with the project.

"Paige and I both know what it's like to come from a wrestling family who's had it's good and hard times."

The former WWE Champion is expected to make a cameo in the movie, but as for who will play Paige herself, Hollywood Reporter have named Marcella actress Florence Pugh as the woman charged with taking on the role.

