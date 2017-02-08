WrestleMania is just under two months away and the event is already shaping up with the blockbuster announcement that Goldberg and Brock Lesnar will face off one final time in Orlando.

Not much has been announced from Smackdown yet - except that Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton will challenge for the WWE Championship.

A disappearing act?

WrestleMania could however signal the end of one Smackdown superstar's current run with the company as rumours claim that Nikki Bella is set to take some time away following the event.

SUBMIT AN ARTICLE

Got an opinion on Nikki Bella taking time away? Share it by submitting an article to GMS here: http://gms.to/haveyoursay5

Article continues below

The longest running Diva's Champion in history returned from injury late last year but she could be set to leave again soon.

As per Pro Wrestling Sheet, Bella's deal is set to expire around WrestleMania but sources close to the situation have claimed that she will be signing a new contract.

Article continues below

Bella's new contract however will likely see her limit her schedule to part time as the report outlines the health issues she is currently dealing with.

"We’re told the pain often causes numbness to one side of her body, so she’s hoping some time away will allow her to wrestle every once in awhile for WWE at big events in the future."

If Bella's physical condition is indeed deteriorating, her WWE future could be in serious doubt as infamous neck injuries have proven in the past.

A big loss on Smackdown?

Bella has been involved in a feud with longtime friend Natalya in recent weeks and it has become one of the more personal rivalries on the roster.

The two will clash this Sunday at Elimination Chamber and it is currently anyone's guess to see what path she will take ahead of WrestleMania.

If Bella does leave following the Showcase of the Immortals, she will leave a big hole in the Smackdown women's roster.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms