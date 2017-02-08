What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Bayley has made a name for herself on RAW (©Twitter @MyRingsideNews).

Bayley "questioned" her character while still in NXT

The Women's Revolution has been taking over the WWE for well over a year now and it has provided some incredible moments already.

The highlight was arguably the triple threat match at WrestleMania 32 last year between Charlotte, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch.

Left Behind

The scene on RAW where Charlotte, Banks and Lynch debuted in July 2015 is one of the most memorable in recent years, but there was one face missing at the time.

Carrying an injury at the time of one of the more memorable RAW debuts, Bayley remained in NXT despite the other NXT women advancing to the main roster.

As the final member of the Four Horsewomen, Bayley remained on NXT for another year before she made her appearance on the main roster.

Now in a recent interview with Lillian Garcia, Bayley has revealed how she really felt about being left behind in developmental territory.

Outlining her delight for her friends who did get called up, Bayley also made a harsh admission.

"I… Honestly I was like ‘maybe I wouldn’t work with WWE. Maybe Bayley is just an NXT character.'” - Bayley on her final NXT year

Whilst Bayley admits that she enjoyed getting the chance to work with current NXT Women's Champion Asuka and Nia Jax whilst still languishing in NXT, she clearly wasn't a fan of being overlooked by the main roster.

Bayley would make a surprise appearance at Battleground in July of 2016 but would have to wait another month until she officially became a member of the RAW roster.

Bayley's talk with Garcia took an hour as she got asked about a variety of topics regarding her wrestling career.

