WWE

Luke Harper has officially turned his back on Bray Wyatt (©Twitter @StansofWWE).

Luke Harper turns on Bray Wyatt and challenges Randy Orton on Smackdown

This Sunday will see the return of the Elimination Chamber and while fans are looking ahead to the main event, the match card has become filled with very personal feuds.

Another match made for the event on Sunday will be Luke Harper taking on the man who in his eyes, stole his family.

Living in exile

It has been two weeks since Bray Wyatt delivered a Sister Abigail to Luke Harper and since then, Harper has certainly been living in a form of exile.

He is no longer with his family and even fought against Wyatt and Randy Orton in a tag team match last week - of sorts.

Harper appeared unable to fight Wyatt last week but he is now seemingly over that and is instead, determined to make Orton pay.

Harper delivered a promo on Smackdown where he blamed Orton for stealing his family and claimed that he wanted to make him feel pain.

It would lead to Harper making an impact in the main event on Smackdown where WWE Champion John Cena and Orton would renew their rivalry.

Harper is now seemingly over his fear of Wyatt after he attacked his former patriarch and then forced Orton into taking an AA from Cena.

The two former Wyatt Family members will now meet one on one this Sunday at Elimination Chamber on the final stop before WrestleMania.

With Orton set to take on the WWE Champion at WrestleMania and Wyatt challenging for the title on Sunday, the two remaining Wyatt Family members could be on a collision course themselves.

Wyatt is largely tipped to win the title on Sunday and if he does, the futures of both Wyatt and Orton will surely take some dramatic turns.

