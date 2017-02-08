You know a referee has had a busy game when there are three red cards, a goal controversially disallowed for offside and a penalty.

Spanish official Jesus Gil certainly ensured he stole the majority of the limelight during the second leg of Barcelona's Copa del Rey semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

The Catalans scraped through to the final with a 1-1 draw on the night (3-2 on aggregate) after Luis Suarez's first-half opener was cancelled out by Kevin Gameiro's equaliser late on.

Article continues below

But in truth, that is only half the story.

Barcelona were reduced to ten men after the interval when Sergi Roberto picked up a second booking.

Article continues below

Not long after, Antoine Griezmann thought he had given his side a glimmer of hope when he found the back of the net, only to be ruled offside - wrongly as television replays proved.

Nevertheless, Diego Simeone's side were unable to make their brief advantage count as Yannick Carrasco was also dismissed shortly after.

Gameiro then made up for missing a penalty with just ten minutes remaining by levelling the scores on the night with a close-range finish.

But just in case Luis Enrique's men assumed they already had one foot in the final, Suarez got sent off for an alleged elbow in the dying seconds.

It was the Uruguayan's first dismissal as a Barcelona player and it's safe to say he isn't very happy about it.

You can see the incident below as Suarez challenges Koke with his arm raised, however - again with the benefit of replays - there would appear to be minimal contact with the Atletico star.

As you would expect, Gil's decision to show a third red card and effectively ban Suarez from the Copa del Rey final did not go down well in the Barcelona camp.

And Suarez has potentially risked further punishment with some equally controversial post-match comments.

The former Liverpool star hinted that the referee had wanted to send him off and will wait for the club's decision whether to appeal.

"It makes me laugh because it was like he (the referee) wanted to do it," Suarez told Gol Television, as per The Mirror.

"We need to see if we can appeal the second yellow because it isn't even a foul, but we already know how these things go."

It's certainly a tough break for Suarez, who would have been hoping to star in Barcelona's fourth consecutive appearance in a Copa del Rey final.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms