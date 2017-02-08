What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Andre Gomes fools two Atletico Madrid players with brilliant turn

Barcelona certainly made tough work of their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg clash against Atletico Madrid.

Heading into the game at the Camp Nou, Luis Enrique's men held a slender 2-1 lead from their previous meeting and would have felt extremely confident of reaching the final.

However, Atletico gave the Catalans a huge scare in the second half and very nearly pulled off a big upset.

Luis Suarez had extended Barca's aggregate lead with a close-range strike in the first half but Sergi Roberto's red card early in the second period prompted a crazy finish to the game.

Atletico's Yannick Carrasco joined Roberto in the changing room little over 10 minutes later after picking up a second yellow.

Then substitute Kevin Gameiro missed from the penalty spot, only to make amends by scoring almost immediately afterwards.

Suarez then picked up the third red card of the evening for a controversial second booking to leave the hosts with nine men for the closing stages.

And they clung on, just.

FBL-ESP-CUP-BARCELONA-ATLETICO

In amongst all of the drama was an assured performance from Andre Gomes.

Iniesta and Sergio Busquets began the night on the bench, giving Gomes the responsibility to link up play between the midfield and strikers.

And while on the whole he impressed, there was one particular moment which really caught our eye.

With two Atletico players charging in to nick the ball from the Portuguese just inside his own half, Gomes produced a quite brilliant turn to leave them stranded - see the video below.

One of the chasing pack, Griezmann, was left flat on his backside as Gomes wheeled away before spreading the play to Arda Turan on the left.

After overcoming a stubborn Atletico side, Barcelona's reward will come in the form of a tie against either Celta Vigo or Alaves in the final.

La Liga
Football
Andres Iniesta
Barcelona

