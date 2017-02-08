Barcelona are through to the Copa del Rey final after overcoming Atletico Madrid 3-2 on aggregate.

Luis Suarez’s first-half goal was enough to secure a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou last night in a highly-charged contest that saw three players sent off.

Sergi Roberto, Yannick Carrasco and Suarez were all shown red cards. When you also consider Antoine Griezmann had a goal - which would have reduced the deficit to 3-2, with Atleti boasting a man advantage - incorrectly ruled out, it’s no wonder Barca boss Luis Enrique had a “horrid time throughout” Tuesday’s second leg.

"I don’t like these type of games, they do a lot of damage to me," Enrique said, via Sport. "I’m not happy. Tomorrow I will be, but I am not now. It’s going to be a long night.

"I had a horrid time throughout the whole game. The whole game. It’s a game to properly and deeply analyse.

“The tension of the game took its toll.”

Messi was brilliant

Enrique will be without Suarez for the final in May, unless the Uruguayan’s appeal is successful. He’ll be a big miss, for sure, but Barcelona will remain favourites against either Celta Vigo or Alaves.

Part of the reason why is because they have Lionel Messi. The Argentinian has somehow managed to elevate his game this season, becoming just as influential in creating opportunities as he has been in scoring.

Suarez’s goal came after Messi took on three Atleti players and had a shot palmed into his teammate’s path.

Video: Messi's run for Suarez's goal

Video: Messi's free-kick

Then there’s the incredible free-kick the 29-year-old nearly scored. Messi let rip from 30-yards out, only the crossbar denying him his fifth free-kick of 2017.

He’s just on another level to any other player right now, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

This nutmeg as the referee blew for full-time simply summed it up.

Video: Messi's individual highlights

Check out his individual highlights below.

Messi the creative player may be just as entertaining as Messi the goalscorer. And considering playing in midfield should allow him to extend his career, that’s brilliant news for fans of beautiful football.

