Aubameyang has made no secret of his wish to push on in the summer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wanted by two Premier League clubs

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's announcement that he'll consider leaving Borussia Dortmund this summer has unsurprising caused quite a stir.

The Gabon striker has scored 21 goals in 24 games this season for BVB, form which seems to have put him on the wish lists of a number of top European clubs.

"If I want to go to the next level, I need to leave in summer,” he recently admitted to Radio RMC, per the Mirror.

"There is more to life than Real Madrid but they remain the dream of mine."

Dortmund must be sick and tired of their main man talking about Madrid, but he hasn't ruled out a move to the Premier League either.

"I have an important choice to make," he added.

"Many people would like to see me in the English Premier League. It's not necessarily the championship that attracts me the most, but it could permit me to take the next step."

Two clubs interested 

Not exactly the most ringing endorsement of English football you've ever heard. However, the 27-year-old is indeed being targeted by Premier League clubs, at least according to The Sun.

FBL-EUR-C1-SPORTING-DORTMUND

The newspaper have it that Liverpool are set to enter the race for his signature and are prepared to go toe-to-toe with Manchester City.

If that's the case, it'll be another interesting battle between two former Bundesliga managers in Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

Of course, Klopp was the man who brought the forward to Dortmund, so that could give him an advantage.

Problems up front 

Liverpool's lack of a world-class striker has been key to their problems since the turn of the year, and the Reds could, therefore, sell the flailing Daniel Sturridge to West Ham to finance an audacious £40million bid for Aubameyang.

As for City, they hope they can tempt the highly-rated striker to the Etihad if Sergio Aguero cuts his losses at the end of the season.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-DORTMUND-SCHALKE

The Argentine was dropped to the bench against Swansea as Gabriel Jesus once again stole the limelight, so it remains to be seen how Guardiola will balance the Brazilian wonderkid with Aubameyang if he does arrive.

In recent history, Dortmund have struggled to hold onto their best players, losing the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mats Hummels, and Robert Lewandowski, so this could be another huge blow.

Which club do you think Aubameyang should join? Have your say in the comments. 

