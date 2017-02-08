Lionel Messi did something brilliant to silence his annoying neighbours

Lionel Messi might be the world’s most talented footballer but, according to a report in the Mirror back in December, he’s only the fifth highest-paid player on the planet.

Gareth Bale (£350,000-a-week), Cristiano Ronaldo (£365,000-a-week), Oscar (£400,000-a-week), and Carlos Tevez (£615,000-a-week) all pocket more in a week from their respective clubs than the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

But don’t feel too sorry for Messi who, after tax, still takes home an eye-watering £336,000-a-week.

Messi, however, doesn’t come across as a materialistic kind of guy.

He’s always been very family-orientated and lives a (relatively) quiet life away from the pitch with his fiancée Antonella Roccuzzo and their two sons, Thiago and Mateo.

Messi has learned how to cope with his fame

It’s impossible for Messi to live a peaceful life. He can’t go anywhere without somebody wanting a selfie or an autograph, but since becoming a household name a decade ago he’s learned how to cope with his extraordinary level of fame in an admirable way.

How Messi silenced his noisy neighbours

However, by the sounds of it, Messi had an issue with some of his neighbours where he lives in Castelldefels, an upmarket area of Barcelona with some beautiful properties.

This is according to his teammate Ivan Rakitic, who has revealed how Messi brilliantly dealt with the situation.

“With my neighbours I have not had any problem,” the Croatian midfielder revealed in an interview with Novi List, per 101 Great Goals. “I am not like Messi in Castelldefels, he had to buy his house from the neighbours because they were noisy and so he could be alone.”

Yep, you can pretty much do anything when you’re Lionel Messi.

While the rest of us mere mortals try our best to tolerate our annoying neighbours, Messi sends them packing by buying up their houses.

Rakitic: We're family people who avoid parties

“I know people think a footballer’s life is all glamour, crazy parties… but recently [Luis] Suarez invited me to his 30th birthday, and it was the same as if any of you invited me,” Rakitic added. “We bought him presents, sat down, had a dinner, conversation, had some fun and that is it. The majority of players at Barca, including Messi, Suarez and me, are family people and avoid parties and bars.”

They’re a good bunch, the Barça boys. If not a tad boring.

