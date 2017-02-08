Official online NBA destination in the UK

CJ McCollum breaks Dallas hearts; Harden leads Houston; Nets lose again

Nets (9-43) 107, Hornets (24-28) 111

Seven Charlotte Hornets players - including all five starters - reached double-figures as they saw off the Brooklyn Nets. Kemba Walker (17/3/5) and Nicolas Batum (17/8/4) led the Hornets in scoring. Brook Lopez (20/5/1) had a game high for the Nets. 

Magic (20-34) 104, Rockets (38-17) 128

James Harden (25/6/13) led the Houston Rockets to a comfortable victory over the Orlando Magic. Former teammate - and rumoured trade interest - Serge Ibaka (28/8/0) led the game in scoring for Orlando. 

Blazers (23-30) 114, Mavericks (20-32) 113

CJ McCollum (32/2/3) hit a game-winning shot to break Dallas Mavericks hearts. Damian Lillard (29/5/6) had his usual big game for the Portland Trail Blazers. Dirk Nowitzki (25/5/3) and Harrison Barnes (26/5/0) kept Dallas competitive until the very end. 

