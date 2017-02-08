For Martin Odegaard, the opportunity of playing regular first-team football away from Real Madrid had been a long time coming.

The Norway international had wanted to leave the Bernabeu on loan long before his move to Heerenveen was finally arranged last month.

Madrid needed to wait until December for the talented youngster to turn 18. FIFA rules stipulate that Odegaard wasn’t old enough to join an overseas club, even on a temporary basis, before then.

Article continues below

Jurgen Streppel has stayed true to his words and handed Odegaard opportunities to impress over recent weeks.

The Norwegian playmaker made his Heerenveen debut as an 89th-minute substitute against ADO Den Haag on January 14 before playing for just over half-an-hour against PSV Eindhoven eight days later.

Article continues below

Heerenveen yet to win a match Odegaard has started

Odegaard then made his first start against AZ Alkmaar on January 25 and retained his place in Streppel’s XI for the following matches against Groningen and Utrecht.

However, in the three matches in which Odegaard started, Heerenveen have picked up a grand total of one point.

He was also on the losing side when Heerenveen travelled to Eindhoven.

Here's what the Dutch press are saying

The Dutch press - per Spanish newspaper AS - are now questioning Odegaard’s role at the club.

"Of course he's a good player, but he unbalances the Heerenveen side,” journalist Leo Driessen argued in his opinion column for RTL News.

"Heerenveen still haven't won with Odegaard in the starting line up, and they've been knocked out of the Cup.”

Driessen also believes Streppel has sacrificed the tactical discipline of his team in order to accommodate the mercurial Odegaard.

"With Odegaard the team has a player who, like [Sam] Larsson and [Arber] Zeneli, wants the ball, and to do something with it. Streppel has a problem,” the Dutch journalist adds. “He wants to attack, but he also needs to look after the team's balance.”

But with Larsson suspended for the match against AZ this weekend, Driessen believes: “Odegaard [on his own] could take a big step forward.”

Odegaard can't mess up this opportunity

Odegaard will be acutely aware that he can ill-afford to mess up this opportunity.

Failure to cut it at Heerenveen would surely convince Zinedine Zidane and the Bernabeu hierarchy that Odegaard is years away from a place in the Madrid first team.

There will even be doubts over whether or not the teenager will ever be good enough to play for arguably the world’s biggest football club.

We all know he’s blessed with incredible talent - as his individual highlights against PSV prove - but it takes a lot more than pure football ability to become a top player.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms