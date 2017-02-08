What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

United want Griezmann.

Atletico Madrid president responds to Manchester United's interest in Antoine Griezmann

For the second straight year, Manchester United have made a highly-rated Frenchman their summer priority.

Last year it was Paul Pogba; this time around, it’s Antoine Griezmann.

There are varying reports as to just how far along United are in their bid to sign the Atletico Madrid star. The Independent reported last month that the Premier League outfit had agreed principles of the deal, including Griezmann’s shirt number and wages.

Meanwhile, French TV station Canal Plus - via The Guardian - claimed last week that the 25-year-old had agreed personal terms to join Pogba at United.

But Man United themselves denied that report. So it seems nobody really knows whether Jose Mourinho has made steps to signing the Atleti forward.

Griezmann has an £85.5 million release clause that the Red Devils would have no problems meeting. But there are some other hurdles they must first overcome.

Hurdles

The first would be convincing Griezmann to leave Diego Simeone. The player has often tied his future to the Madrid manager’s, and Simeone has another year remaining on his contract.

Secondly, United, sixth in the Premier League, could be without Champions League football next season. That wasn’t a deterrent for Pogba, but it’s one trophy Griezmann will be desperate to get his hands on having lost two European Cup finals.

And Atletico president Enrique Cerezo is wondering why the best player at Euro 2016 would consider United anyway.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-EIBAR-ATLETICO

Atletico president's assessment of United

In Cerezo’s opinion, the 13-time Premier League winners are now a minor threat.

“Manchester United? Small team,” Cerezo said when asked about Griezmann’s potential exit, per Marca.

"I believe in the contracts that people sign, that goes for Simeone and Griezmann."

Ouch. The most successful club in England reduced to being labelled a “small team”. How times have changed.

United have struggled since 2013

Cerezo is likely alluding to United’s struggles since 2013, the year Sir Alex Ferguson retired. They’ve collected just one trophy since then, winning the FA Cup last year.

Mourinho must hope that Griezmann is willing to assist in his rebuilding project, because he can’t guarantee league titles right now.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-HULL

Should Griezmann join United? Let us know in the comments section below!

