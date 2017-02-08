What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Griezmann is reportedly United's main target this summer.

Antoine Griezmann advised to join Manchester United to emulate one player

It's fair to say all is not well at Atletico Madrid.

Since Diego Simeone announced he would be cutting his contract shorter than expected, they have endured a difficult season and are sitting seven points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Last night's 1-1 draw with Barcelona saw them also miss out on the Copa del Rey final on aggregate, so it's easy to see why their players might be growing increasingly frustrated.

To top it all off, there seems a very real possibility that they will lose Antoine Griezmann in the summer.

Manchester United are the favourites to trigger his £85.5million release clause, with unconfirmed reports in France this month suggesting that personal terms had been agreed.

Atleti won't even be able to replace their biggest star if he does leave the Vicente Calderon, as they are still labouring under a FIFA transfer ban until 2018.

Yet, it doesn't look like they'll be able to stop the France international if he decides to join United.

Griezmann's idol 

Not only would the Euro 2016 Golden Boot winner be offered a lucrative contract at Old Trafford, there are other incentives which could sway his decision.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-EIBAR-ATLETICO

For instance, his image consultant - apparently, such a job exists in modern football - Sebastien Bellencontre has weighed in with some advice.

Bellencontre believes the 25-year-old should move to United because he's always wanted to be like David Beckham - let's be honest, who hasn't?

The perfect move 

"When I read articles about a hypothetical transfer to Manchester United I think it would be the ideal commercial scenario," Bellencontre told French publication So Foot, per the Independent.

"He would play at Beckham's former club, which is his idol, with the same legendary number on his back.”

Beckham may not be in everyone's best books after the recent e-mail scandal, but for the current generation of footballers, he's still the man to look up to.

David Beckham of Manchester United takes a freekick and scores Manchester United's third goal

It helps that United's number seven jersey is now vacant following the sale of Memphis Depay to Lyon in January.

And while Memphis wasn't exactly the most distinguished player to wear the famous shirt, the number has a glorious history at the club, being donned by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona, and George Best, as well as Beckham.

Griezmann would certainly be a worthy successor.

Do you think Griezmann would be a big hit at United? Have your say in the comments. 

