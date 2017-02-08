What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Mkhitaryan has turned things around at United .

Henrikh Mkhitaryan responds to harsh accusations from Borussia Dortmund fans

It's easy to see why Borussia Dortmund might have been a little frustrated when Henrikh Mkhitaryan left for Manchester United in the summer.

The Armenian became the latest in a long line of BVB stars to ditch the
Westfalenstadion for a club with a bigger history and more financial muscle.

Just as Mario Gotze, Mats Hummels and Robert Lewandowski had done before him, Mkhitaryan opted to move on in order to develop his career elsewhere. At least he didn't go to Bayern Munich, eh?

However, the playmaker still had to endure the wrath of the ever-raucous BVB fans.

After a season which saw him win Bundesliga Player of the Year, he refused to sign a new contract, and that effectively gave Dortmund no choice but to accept United's offer of £26million.

As is often the case when an important player leaves, the cry from some of the fans was that Mkhitaryan was only interested in money.

The midfielder has admittedly given up Champions League football in favour of the Europa League, but he clearly isn't happy about accusations that he had financial motivations for joining the Red Devils.

Mkhitaryan hits back 

“I can not understand that, and that’s wrong," he told Bild.

Manchester United v Sunderland - Premier League

"If it were just about money, I would have transferred from Shakhtar Donetsk to Anzhi Makhachkala and not to Borussia Dortmund. But I did not want that. I wanted to develop further.”

It's a shame that after all he achieved in Germany, his relationship with his former club has come to this.

Further accusations 

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has also criticised him for not taking a penalty in the DFB Pokal defeat to Bayern in May, with Munich eventually winning the game on spot-kicks.

Yet, Mkhitaryan has hit back at those comments, adding:

“If he wants to evaluate me on the basis of one game, this is wrong.

Manchester United v Sunderland - Premier League

"He has probably forgotten what I did the whole season before. I would have scored a penalty in Berlin. But there’s a coach and eleven players on the pitch, and we discussed who would take.”

On a more positive note, at least the 28-year-old is finally settling in at United.

Having initially struggled to impress Jose Mourinho, he's now become a favourite at the club, scoring five goals including his sensational scorpion kick against Sunderland on Boxing Day.

Where does Mkhitaryan rank among United's summer signings? Have your say in the comments. 

