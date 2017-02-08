Arsenal could really do with a talisman like Thierry Henry now.

The 3-1 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday, combined with a loss at home to Watford in the midweek, saw them slip to the agonisingly familiar position of fourth in the Premier League table.

With the title seemingly out of reach for another year, the inquest has already begun into what's gone wrong.

Article continues below

Of course, there are those Gooners who will tell you it's all Arsene Wenger's fault, but Henry has publicly given the manager his backing.

There are undoubtedly problems at the Emirates, but the legendary striker insists that they just need a few more tweaks to mount another title challenge in future.

Article continues below

And Henry has singled out one man he thinks is so "extraordinary" he wishes he'd played alongside him.

Alexis Sanchez, perhaps? Or Mesut Ozil, another of the few Arsenal players that can be placed in the world-class bracket?

Nope. Henry's plumped for Olivier Giroud.

Giroud's talent

"I would like to have played with him," he told L'Equipe, per Goal.

“As someone who brings others into play, he is extraordinary."

Henry recently urged the club to buy another striker because they couldn't just depend on his compatriot up front, though Danny Welbeck is now available again after his lengthy spell in the treatment room.

Arsenal need options

Defending those comments, though, Henry insisted they weren't a dig at Giroud, elaborating:

"I never criticised him. I responded to a question: ‘What must Arsenal do to become champions?’

"To that, I said that Giroud cannot be the only forward if Arsenal are to win the league. Some weeks before that question I was praising him. But no-one remembers that.

"It’s been the situation for two years. I replied that Arsenal need a stronger spine, few injuries and for Mesut Ozil to lift his level to that he had played the season before. And another attacker other than Giroud, so there are more solutions and options in attack.

“I won the title because Kanu, Sylvain Wiltord and Freddy Ljungberg all scored at the end of the season."

Giroud has 11 goals in his 22 games this season, and to be fair he has found the back of the net at some crucial moments.

Yet, while Henry instead played with Dennis Bergkamp, perhaps Giroud is lacking another top player to link up with, and it's been to Arsenal's detriment.

Who should Arsenal sign up front? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms