Arsene Wenger sat and watched Eden Hazard tear apart his Arsenal defence during Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Hazard’s brilliant individual effort, which will certainly be in consideration for goal of the season, proved the Belgian has fully recovered from his disappointing 2015-16 campaign.

David Luiz said it reminded him of a Brazilian legend. “It was fantastic,” Luiz said, via the Independent. “It reminded me a bit of Ronaldinho – it was amazing.”

Article continues below

Hazard has already scored 10 goals in the Premier League this season, six more than his total for last term.

And if his form continues, those rumours of a possible move to Real Madrid will no doubt resurface.

Article continues below

His brother, Thorgan, believes only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are better than the Chelsea winger. Thorgan will no doubt be accused of being biased, but it speaks to how impressive Eden has been this season.

"Yes, everybody thinks Eden has the potential to become the world's best player," Thorgan Hazard told Goal.

"But we have at the moment two [exceptional] players in Ronaldo and Messi. They are very strong so maybe Eden will have to wait a little bit until they stop or when they are really old!

"He could become the best - for me, he is already one of the best. I want to see him go third on the [Ballon d'Or] list one day soon and I think he'll do it. I think a lot of people when they saw Eden playing, they go 'wow what a player!'"

Wenger didn't want Hazard

Watching Hazard end Arsenal’s title hopes must have been agonising for Wenger, who passed on the chance to bid for the Belgium player when he played for Lille in 2011.

Hazard was 20-years-old and making a name for himself in France. He was the reigning Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year and had already been capped by Belgium several times.

But Wenger thought he had enough attacking options at the time.

“In the offensive department we have many players,” the Arsenal boss said in January 2011, via the club's website. “If I give Carlos Vela and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas out on loan it is because we have what it takes.

“At the end of the season we'll have a look at the situation but at the moment it's completely ruled out.”

Arsenal's options in 2011

In the 2010-11 season, Arsenal’s options going forward included Marouane Chamakh, Nicklas Bendtner, Andriy Arshavin and Tomas Rosicky.

And Wenger doesn’t believe he needed Hazard, who would go on to join Chelsea the following year.

Oh Arsene.

What has been Arsene Wenger's biggest mistake at Arsenal? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms