The recent months have not gone according to plan for British professional boxer Tyson Fury, who has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

The former champion has been battling several medical issues after being forced to relinquish his titles due to testing positive for benzoylecgonine, a central compound found in cocaine.

He later admitted to have taken the substance and also disclosed that he had been suffering from depression.

Fury surrendered his WBA (unified), WBO, and IBO belts and is currently undergoing rehabilitation program to make a comeback soon.

However, he has found support from former heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis, who believes the Brit is still the best fighter in the heavyweight category despite his long layoff.

Asked who he thinks is presently the finest exponent of the game, the 51-year-old was quoted saying: “I would say Tyson Fury right now.

"Although he’s going through a little bit of problems, I would still rate him No. 1."

Referring to the bout against Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, Lewis praised the genius of Fury, asserting he has proved his worth at the premier level.

“He (Fury) proved it. He showed it.

“And maybe Klitschko wasn’t his full self. But if you come to fight, you have to be prepared to go at the best, and do the best that you can and box at the best of your ability.”

Fury became the first man to register a victory against the Ukrainian in 11 years, thereby ending his 22-match winning streak.

He won the fight through a unanimous points decision making him the king of the world.

Lewis further sympathises with the current situation of the 28-year-old who has been tackling personal issues, but is of the opinion he can make a remarkable return soon.

He added: “Some people, when they’re champions of the world, can handle it. Some people can’t handle it.

“In order to be champion of the world, you have to conduct yourself as a champion. You have to realize there’s a lot of people that look up to you, a lot of people watching you, that you’re gonna affect a lot of people’s lives."

He reiterates the need for Fury to understand the responsibility that comes along and act accordingly.

“So you have to be careful, because having that title is a big title, and it means so much because you have to look at the men who held it before you, how great they were.

“Muhammad Ali, Larry Holmes, Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, all the heavyweights, Evander Holyfield, all conducted themselves as champions, which we should all do.”

The undisputed champion may be out of action from the ring, but he is willing to work his way back in the months ahead and earn himself the status he has enjoyed in previous years, being unbeaten in 25 bouts throughout his entire pro career.

