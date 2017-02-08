The embarrassing goal statistic that puts Anthony Martial to shame

Anthony Martial is currently experiencing what’s commonly referred to in football as ‘second-season syndrome’.

The French forward enjoyed a remarkable debut campaign with Manchester United, scoring 17 goals in 49 appearances following his big-money move from AS Monaco, but has struggled for form and confidence since Jose Mourinho replaced Louis van Gaal last summer.

Martial, who won the prestigious Golden Boy award in December 2015, has found himself in and out of Mourinho’s starting line-ups over recent weeks and there’s even been speculation that he could leave Old Trafford.

Article continues below

Indeed, Martial’s own agent recently linked his client with a loan move to Sevilla, much to Mourinho’s displeasure.

"Anthony needs to listen to me and not listen to his agent,” the Portuguese coach was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News after Martial scored in United’s 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on New Year’s Eve. “He has to listen to me in training every day. Every feedback I give to players I give to improve players."

Article continues below

Martial's troublesome season continues

Mourinho sent out a clear message to United’s No. 11: ignore your agent and focus on your football if you want to make it at Old Trafford.

Martial appeared to have turned a corner after he scored against Reading in the FA Cup on January 7 - his second goal in as many appearances - but failed to impress in United’s next match against Liverpool.

The France international started against Wigan in the FA Cup two weeks later, alongside the likes of Sergio Romero and Bastian Schweinsteiger, but was an unused sub against both Hull City and Leicester City.

In 22 appearances this season, Martial has scored a disappointing six goals.

The embarrassing stat that puts Martial to shame

And now one embarrassing statistic has emerged which really puts the £36 million forward to shame.

It’s been revealed that Martial has a worse minutes-per-goal ratio than his centre-back brother Johan, who plays in central defence for the French second division side Troyes.

Anthony has scored a goal every 356 minutes, per Goal, while Johan has netted one every 279 minutes.

By scoring twice in eight minutes against Strasbourg on Tuesday night, Johan’s goals-per-minute ratio has now surpassed his superstar younger brother’s.

Did United sign the wrong Martial sibling?

It'll be Mourinho's failure if Martial flops at United

We’re only messing, of course.

Anthony, despite his troubles this season, is a player of immense talent and it’ll be a failure on Mourinho’s part if he fails to produce his best form at Old Trafford over the coming seasons.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms