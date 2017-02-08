Within the space of just a few weeks, Liverpool have collapsed from serious title contenders to fighting for a place in the Premier League's top four.

Jurgen Klopp's men have won just once since the turn of the year and that victory was against League Two side Plymouth in the FA Cup.

Now they have been dumped out of both cup competitions, however, the Reds' can direct all of their focus on ending the domestic campaign on a positive note.

Even during their current poor run of form, Liverpool have proven they are more than a match for the Premier League's best by picking up draws against Chelsea and Manchester United but appear to lack the killer instinct to get over the line.

And after going head-to-head with the league leaders Chelsea last week, Adam Lallana has admitted Liverpool should take a leaf from Antonio Conte's book.

The Blues have looked formidable throughout the campaign but their ability to grind out results when the likes of Eden Hazard and Diego Costa aren't firing on all cylinders is a skill Lallana thinks his own team need to learn.

“You can see they have a lot of experience and that they are used to winning,” Lallana said, as per the Liverpool Echo.

“They know how to win games even when not at their best. You don’t have to always win by scoring five or six.

“Maybe that’s an area we need to improve on. We maybe need to realise how good we are at times.

“Milly (James Milner) is probably the only one in our group who has that type of experience because it only comes from winning silverware like he did at Manchester City.

“Myself and the other players haven’t won titles or loads of cups so we need to learn from him and listen to him because that type of experience is vital.

“We need to learn and get back to winning ways in the league as soon as possible.”

Although the Reds' schedule appears to much be lighter now, their fixtures do not get any easier.

As well as facing Tottenham on Saturday, Klopp's men also have tricky encounters against Arsenal, Manchester City and Everton between now and April 1.

Failure to win the majority of those big matches and Liverpool's German boss could well have some difficult questions to answer.

