Can Ahlawat earn a call-up to Indian national team?

Indian batsman breaks astonishing record after T20 innings

An unheralded Indian youngster has registered a record in Twenty20 by smashing a brilliant 300-run individual score in a local tournament in India.

Mohit Ahlawat, thereby, became the first player in the history of the game to surpass the 300-run mark, which he attained in just 72 balls.

A breathtaking display by him included 39 sixes and 14 fours as he single-handedly drove the innings of Maavi XI to 416-2 in the allotted overs.

The match was played against Friend’s XI in a Friends Premier League competition at Delhi’s Lalita Park.

The opposition managed to score only 200, which handed the victory to Ahlawat’s side by a mammoth 216 runs.

By reaching this unbelievable feat, Ahlawat could now be in contention of a spot among any of the teams in the upcoming Indian Premier League.

However, the 21-year-old admitted that he is sceptical if this knock would be enough for the selectors to notice.

The Telegraph quoted him saying: “Yes, I have put my name in IPL auction but I am not sure if this knock will help make people notice me.

“The attack was good but after seeing off the new ball, I decided to just bat aggressively and was really timing the ball well.”

Featuring in only three first-class games for Delhi prior to this innings, Ahlawat is hoping that he is able to earn a contract for the lucrative IPL tournament, the auction for which is scheduled in two weeks time.

Sri Lankan batsman Dhanuka Pathirana was the previous record holder, scoring 277 from 72 deliveries in a Lancashire League match in 2007, while at professional level, it is West Indian sensation Chris Gayle who amassed 175 runs from 66 balls for IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

