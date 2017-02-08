It took Oscar just 34 minutes to open his account for Shanghai SIPG on his competitive debut against Sukhothai in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday.

The Brazil international, who completed his shock £60 million move to the Chinese Super League club from Chelsea last month, produced a composed finish in front of 25,000 spectators inside the Shanghai Stadium to break the deadlock.

Oscar’s new employers went on to score two more goals before he was subbed off with 10 minutes remaining. 3-0 the final score. A job well done.

But it could be argued that Oscar’s goal wasn’t his best moment during the match.

The South American playmaker has uploaded a funny video, which is bound to go viral, of one of the assistant referees (or linesmen, if you’d prefer) failing to keep up with Oscar’s skills.

Video: Oscar embarrasses linesman

As Oscar turned, the Singaporean linesman fell over and did well avoid landing on his face.

The former Chelsea man, judging by the emoji he used in his tweet, clearly found it amusing.

Oscar: Shanghai move isn't a step down

Many people accused Oscar of joining Shanghai SIPG purely for the money, but the player insisted last month that the move isn’t a step down.

"I don't think it is a step down," the 25-year-old told reporters in Doha, per Sky Sports.

"I think in China they are making a great project for me and all the good players that are coming to the league. I am pretty sure that in the future the Chinese league will be one of the best leagues in the world."

