Twitter reacts to Liverpool fan's utterly bizarre Adam Lallana tattoo

Liverpool fans are understandably delighted with Adam Lallana this season.

The England international was voted his country's Player of the Year for 2016 - "against what competition?", we hear you ask - but that was just one indication of how well he's been playing.

Jurgen Klopp may be lacking a top striker, but he's been relying on Lallana, Philippe Coutinho, and Roberto Firmino to make up for it.

Article continues below

Lallana has scored seven goals and assisted another seven in the Premier League, even prompting speculation that he was wanted by a number of top clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain.

Fortunately, though, the 28-year-old's rapport with the Liverpool fans in such that he'd be mad to leave.

Article continues below

After all, how many supporters are going to love him so much that they're going to get his face tattooed on their leg?

Some, maybe. But how many are going to have his faced tattooed on their leg to make him look like a llama? Very few, you would expect.

Adam 'Lallama'

One lad has taken things a step too far with this utterly bizarre artwork, which is now going to be on his skin for the rest of his life.

Such dedication. Once the tattoo started doing the rounds on social media, it was greeted by exactly the reaction it deserves.

In his defence, this isn't the first football tattoo which has caused quite a stir.

Worst tattoos ever

In 2009, a Manchester City fan had Kaka's name emblazoned onto his arm because he thought the one-time Ballon d'Or winner was about to move to the Sky Blues. As we now know, he didn't, and the man in question must have been left feeling rather awkward.

However, it's not just the fans who seem to make this mistake time and again. Mark Clattenburg felt the need to mark the Euro 2016 and Champions League finals on his forearms just in case he forgets the times he was the referee of the biggest games in the world.

Someone get this guy the number for Tattoo Fixers.

Is this the strangest football tattoo ever? Let us know in the comments .

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms