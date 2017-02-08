Barcelona’s Copa del Rey win over Atletico Madrid was spoiled somewhat by Luis Suarez’s red card.

The Uruguayan picked up a second yellow card in the 90th minute after he was deemed to have elbowed Koke. It certainly seemed as if the Atleti man had made a meal of it.

"I was laughing at the yellow card, it was what he wanted (the referee), we will see if the club can appeal," Suarez said afterwards, per the Mirror.

"It wasn't even a foul."

Barcelona have confirmed they will appeal the decision, and there’s a chance Suarez will be allowed to play in the final in May. That’s the hope, anyway - the Blaugrana stand a much greater chance of winning if the ex-Liverpool star is on the pitch.

Suarez’s case could be helped by an incident that happened after the match. Cameras captured the 30-year-old approaching referee Jesus Gil Manzano, presumably to bemoan his sending off.

Messi shook his head at Suarez

But as Suarez waited for a chance to speak with the official, he caught a glimpse of Lionel Messi. The Argentinian shook his head before looking away from his teammate.

Spanish outlet Sport believe Messi could have been gesturing to Suarez not to complain to Manzano. Watch the incident below.

Good advice

Accepting the referee’s decision on the pitch will likely help Suarez in his appeal. If Messi was telling his teammate to drop it, then that’s some pretty wise advice.

Nervy outcome

Suarez opened the scoring for Barcelona in their 1-1 draw against Atletico in Tuesday’s semi-final second leg. The reigning Spanish champions just did enough to secure a 3-2 aggregate win after Antoine Griezmann had a goal incorrectly disallowed and Kevin Gameiro caused a nervy finish by scoring in the 83rd minute.

Luis Enrique’s side will take on either Celta Vigo or Alaves in the final.

