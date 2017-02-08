What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The recent Davis Cup tie between Canada and Great Britain ended in a subdued manner after concerns were raised regarding the condition of umpire Arnaud Gabas who was hit by the ball during the game.

With both teams tied at 2-2, Denis Shapovalov and Kyle Edmund battled it out for a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Shapovalov, who was trailing by two sets, 6-3, 6-4, 2-1, lost a crucial point in the third set and angrily clobbered the ball with his racquet towards the crowd.

However, it struck the eye of chair umpire Gabas instead, with the whole stadium taken aback by the turn of events.

The 17-year-old was immediately disqualified from the match, which handed Great Britain the victory.

He was subsequently fined $7,000 (£5,623) for his action by the International Tennis Federation.

Speaking on the issue, the Canadian admitted that regardless of the outcomes of the match, he is relieved Gabas’ injury is not serious.

He told BBC, as reported by Sky Sports: “I'm very lucky that he is okay, because if things had gone worse I don't think I would have been able to forgive myself, and I don't think I would be able to move past it.

“After everything had happened, I was in the locker room and I was asking if I could go see him, see if he was okay. I got a chance to talk to him and he was actually so good about it, which was very mature of him.

TENNIS-DAVIS-CAN-GBR

“It was such a stupid move for me to do something like that, and he was even joking around about it with me. He was saying things like I had the whole stadium, and that it was going to leave a nice mark. He told me he was okay.”

The Wimbledon junior champion also apologised to his rival Edmund as well the British team for denying them the opportunity to celebrate their victory.

Shapovalov added: “I also wanted to apologise to the British fans and to Kyle and the whole British team.

TENNIS-DAVIS-CAN-GBR

“At the end of the day I was down a break in the third set and, if the match had continued I would have fought on, but the odds are that Kyle being the great player he is and being down two sets to love, I would have lost the match.

“I feel bad that I didn't allow the British team to have the celebration that they deserved.”

After undergoing several check-ups since the horrific incident, doctors reveal that there is no long-lasting damage to Gabas’ cornea or retina.

