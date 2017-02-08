It usually requires a fairly unique set of circumstances for a goalkeeper to score at the opposite end at any level of football.

Yes, there may still be the odd occasion where they are ushered into the opponent's penalty area to cause chaos at a corner in the dying seconds of a game but how often do they actually bundle the ball into the back of the net?

Rarely. In fact, in recent years a keeper has probably got more chance of scoring from inside his own half than from a corner.

Even in the Premier League, Asmir Begovic, Tim Howard and Paul Robinson have all been able to score freak goals - with a little assistance from a dodgy bounce.

However, a video that has gone viral over this week features a goalkeeper scoring a goal from inside his own half and managing to nutmeg his opposite number in the process.

A game in the Spanish fourth tier between Villanueva del Pardillo and CF Pozuelo de Alarcon on Sunday saw the away side nick a 1-0 win - courtesy of a truly bizarre goal.

As you can see for yourself in the video below, Salvador Sanchez de Lope collected picked the ball up inside his own box and decided to launch an attack with a direct kick up field.

But it turns out the Pozuelo shot-stopper was able to generate more power than he could have possibly imagined and what initially started as just a hopeful punt forward ended up being a direct shot on goal.

His opposite number clearly wasn't paying much attention and was deceived by the flight of the ball so much it managed to pass through his legs on the way into the goal.

We are still scratching our heads as to why the defending keeper didn't just try and catch it, but there you go.

The common perception is that everyone in Spain plays tiki-taka football but that goal is something you would usually expect to see at a Sunday league game.

Perhaps the tiki-taka concept is just a myth after all!

