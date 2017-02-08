When Rafael Nadal takes to the tennis court, you are guaranteed to witness a performance full of skill along with plenty of raw passion to go along with it.

The passion the 14-time Grand Slam winner has for tennis is matched by the love he has for his football team, which happens to be La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Nadal comes from a footballing background with his uncle Miguel Angel Nadal, a no-nonsense defender, making 200 appearances for Madrid's arch rival Barcelona, along with winning 60 caps for Spain.

While admitting it would be a long shot, Rafa signalled that he would love to be Real Madrid president once his stellar tennis career ends.

The tennis star told Marca: "If you ask me if I would like it of course I would why not? But there is more to it and I think it will not be.

"We are very good as we are and have a great president (in Florentino Perez) and I don't think they need me but you never know what can happen in the future.

"It is not something I can raise today."

Real Madrid are in strong position to add to their 32 La Liga titles this season as they currently sit on top of the table one point clear of Barcelona, but having played two games less.

After going to head-to-head in a compelling rivalry for many years on the tennis court, it would be a great thing to see Rafa and Roger Federer, who is a very big FC Basel fan, enter the football landscape post their retirement from tennis.

Both clubs would be onto a real winner by using them in some capacity in the future, and that way, one of the best rivalries in sports will have another yet another element attached.

We can only dream.

