When Kevin-Prince Boateng eventually hangs up his boots, he'll be able to look back on a fascinating career.

The Ghana international has played against his own brother at the World Cup and is one of just a handful of players who has scored in all of the top four European leagues.

Now with Las Palmas, the midfielder has matured incredibly over the last few years.

The 29-year-old is one of the great journeymen, having played for eight clubs in total - on the one hand, the likes of AC Milan and Tottenham, and on the other, Portsmouth.

However, in an interview with the Guardian, he has reflected on his time at Spurs with a sense of unhappiness.

The club's former director of football Damien Comolli has admitted he regretted signing Boateng, but in response, the player explained:

“No one came to ask: ‘How are you?’ No one. ‘How are you?’ Just one simple question: ‘How are you?’ No one, no one.”

When talking about his lifestyle of excess, he recognises now that he was spending "serious amounts" on nightclubs, clothes, and cars.

Boateng's explanation

Asked if it's true he once bought three cars in one day, he admitted:

“True. Because you try to buy happiness. I couldn’t play football so I buy a Lamborghini. Wow, you’re happy for a week.

"After that, you don’t even use it. Who drives around Loughton in a Lamborghini? I still have a picture: three cars, big house, I’m standing there like I’m 50 Cent. I look at it sometimes and say: ‘Look how stupid you were.’

Volatile character

"But that made me who I am and I can look back and see it. I’ve learned. I grew up.”

As a youngster, his volatile spell at Tottenham saw him fall out with then-manager Martin Jol.

It's testament to how he's come on, though, that in more recent years he was asked to speak to the UN about racism in football after staging a walk-off protest when playing for Milan.

Not many people can say they've done that, but few people have ever felt the need to buy three cars in one day either.

