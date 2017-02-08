What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Sergio Busquets.

Sergio Busquets was given a bizarre yellow card against Atletico Madrid

Referee Jesus Gil must have known he’d have his work cut ahead of Tuesday night’s Copa del Rey semi-final second leg between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

But the experienced Spanish match official probably didn’t anticipate handing out 14 yellows cards, three of which resulted in reds.

Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto was sent off just before the hour-mark before Yannick Carrasco was sent off for the visitors 12 minutes later. Luis Suarez was then shown a second yellow card at the end of the match; his first red card since joining Barcelona from Liverpool in 2014.

But Gil saved his most bizarre booking of the evening until the sixth and final minute of stoppage time.

Sergio Busquets was the unfortunate recipient and you’ll see why the world-class Spanish midfielder can consider himself extremely unlucky when you see this latest footage.

Busquets' bizarre yellow card v Atletico

Atletico, having levelled the scored on the night in the 83rd minute through Kevin Gameiro, required one more goal to take the tie to extra-time.

So when Busquets picked a ball up and whacked it off the pitch, Gil deemed the midfielder was deliberately time-wasting and subsequently brandished the yellow card.

However, it’s clear from the following videos that there was another ball on the pitch at the time.

It turns out Busquets wasn’t time-wasting; he was kicking the ball out because he spotted another Barcelona player had a ball in their possession.

Gil failed to notice this and refused to change his mind despite the protests of Busquets and his bemused teammates.

Watch: Busquets' bizarre yellow card v Atletico

Barcelona release statement

Barcelona have now announced via their official website that they will appeal the decision.

“Sergio Busquets, for his part, received a yellow card after moving a ball off the field, when there were two in this field,” read the statement. “According to the report of Gil Manzano, Sergio was admonished for "displacing the ball from the place where it was going to be put into play, as a sign of disagreement.”

Topics:
La Liga
Neymar
Sergio Busquets
Lionel Messi
Football
Andres Iniesta
Barcelona
Luis Suarez

