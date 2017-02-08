What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

A year is a long time in football, just ask the players, coaching staff, and supporters of Leicester City.

If their run to Premier League title was a fairytale that even Hollywood's greatest directors couldn't script, then the postscript has been something of their worst nightmares.

Currently sitting just one point clear of the bottom three in 16th position, it has been a season that has never got going for the Foxes.

Rumours of disharmony among the playing ranks have come to light in recent weeks, leading to a statement yesterday from the club offering their unwavering support for the Italian.

Clearly in need of inspiration, help may soon be on the way, but not in the way of a new signing, but in the unlikely source of legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather has personally asked whether he can meet the Leicester City squad when he visits the UK on a three-date tour which begins at the Leicester Athena on March 2.

Promoter Shane Whitfield said the title win by Leicester was something that "really caught Mayweather's attention", and that he is hoping he will be able to catch up with the players.

"I spoke to Mayweather's representatives recently and Floyd has told them he wants to meet the Leicester City team," said Whitfield of Kong Events.

"City winning the Premier League really was worldwide news and I'm hoping the players can make it."

While it is what you do out on the pitch at the end of the day that counts the most, these sort of opportunities to speak to a global sporting superstar do not come around every day.

This potential meeting should be seen as true recognition for what the club achieved last season, and can also be used as a real catalyst to boost the flagging spirits of the playing group as we approach the pivotal last few months of the season.

