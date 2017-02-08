What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Carlos Tevez.

Carlos Tevez is being destroyed on Twitter after Shanghai Shenhua debut

Carlos Tevez became the highest-paid footballer of all time when signed for the Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua back in December.

The Argentine striker signed a deal worth a reported £615,000-a-week and finally made his competitive debut against Brisbane Roar earlier today.

Tevez’s move to China came as a surprise to many football fans as the former Premier League and Serie A star had long spoken of his desire to return to his home country to play for his beloved Boca Juniors.

The 33-year-old spent one season back at Boca before the offer from China came.

Ultimately the financial rewards on offer were too great for Tevez to resist, and so off he went.

Huge match for Shanghai Shenhua today

Shanghai signed Tevez to score plenty of goals and to make the difference in the biggest matches.

FBL-ASIA-CHN-SHENHUA

And for a club like Shanghai Shenhua, they don’t come much bigger than games like today’s: a play-off match against Brisbane Roar for a place in the Asian Champions League.

Nightmare debut for Tevez

Tevez, starting just behind the former Newcastle United striker Obafemi Martins, failed to make an impact and his Chinese employers subsequently slumped to an embarrassing 2-0 defeat at the Hongkou Stadium.

Goals from Brandon Borrello and Tommy Oar, the former Ipswich Town winger, sealed a huge win for the visitors.

Shanghai, managed by Gus Poyet, have now become the first Chinese Super League team to lose an Asian Champions League play-off in 14 years.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-VILLARREAL-BETIS

Tevez is being mercilessly mocked on Twitter

You can imagine what people on Twitter are saying. Look away now, Carlitos…

Topics:
Juventus
Boca Juniors
Carlos Tevez
Football
Manchester City
Premier League
West Ham United
Argentina Football

