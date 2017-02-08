Everybody knows that Ronnie O’Sullivan is the face of snooker.

The 41-year-old, who defended his title at last month’s Masters, is just as captivating without a cue in his hand as he is with it.

But that often gets him into trouble. Take, for instance, his recent comments about Terry Camilleri, who was the referee in his semi-final contest at the Masters at Alexandra Palace.

Article continues below

O’Sullivan criticised the referee and a press photographer following his 6-4 win over Marco Fu, which preceded his 10-7 victory over Joe Perry in the final.

“I felt the referee, Terry Camilleri, was not up to scratch during my semi-final match with Marco Fu at one of our sport's major events. And neither was a photographer, who was snapping pictures while I was on the shot,” O’Sullivan said in his Eurosport blog.

Article continues below

“I was going for a very important pot at the start of the 10th frame. I had to ask him at least three times to stop moving while he was in my eyeline. In the end, I had to change the pot I was going for because he wasn't listening. Is that fair?

“Out of pure frustration, I said to the cameraman who was among the reporters (in a press conference): ‘You're a f***ing nightmare mate, you obviously don't know not to move in the player's eyeline while the player is on a shot’.

“I’m not excusing the swearing, and I apologise for that. I didn't swear on TV, only to 10 or 15 journalists who record comments after the game. Nobody has even heard what I said because it was edited out by the BBC.”

O'Sullivan's bizarre interview

O’Sullivan also insisted he will no longer give an in-depth interview “because when I share my thoughts, I risk being fined.”

We got the first evidence of O’Sullivan’s vow after the former world number one defeated Yan Bingtao at the World Grand Prix in Preston. In an interview with Neal Foulds, O’Sullivan adopted a robotic voice.

Watch the bizarre clip below.

Twitter reacts

What do you make of Ronnie's interview? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms