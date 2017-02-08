What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Snooker

O'Sullivan made headlines again.

Ronnie O'Sullivan puts on bizarre robotic voice in interview with ITV

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Everybody knows that Ronnie O’Sullivan is the face of snooker.

The 41-year-old, who defended his title at last month’s Masters, is just as captivating without a cue in his hand as he is with it.

But that often gets him into trouble. Take, for instance, his recent comments about Terry Camilleri, who was the referee in his semi-final contest at the Masters at Alexandra Palace.

Article continues below

O’Sullivan criticised the referee and a press photographer following his 6-4 win over Marco Fu, which preceded his 10-7 victory over Joe Perry in the final.

“I felt the referee, Terry Camilleri, was not up to scratch during my semi-final match with Marco Fu at one of our sport's major events. And neither was a photographer, who was snapping pictures while I was on the shot,” O’Sullivan said in his Eurosport blog.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

One huge tactical change caused the Patriots win Super Bowl 51

One huge tactical change caused the Patriots win Super Bowl 51

Photo: The turnout to greet Falcons after Super Bowl loss will break your heart

Photo: The turnout to greet Falcons after Super Bowl loss will break your heart

WATCH: Luke Harper finally turns on Bray Wyatt

WATCH: Luke Harper finally turns on Bray Wyatt

Bayley reveals her thoughts on her final year in NXT

Bayley reveals her thoughts on her final year in NXT

What’s being said in Holland about Martin Odegaard after 5 Heerenveen games

What’s being said in Holland about Martin Odegaard after 5 Heerenveen games

Lionel Messi did something brilliant to silence his annoying neighbours

Lionel Messi did something brilliant to silence his annoying neighbours

“I was going for a very important pot at the start of the 10th frame. I had to ask him at least three times to stop moving while he was in my eyeline. In the end, I had to change the pot I was going for because he wasn't listening. Is that fair?

“Out of pure frustration, I said to the cameraman who was among the reporters (in a press conference): ‘You're a f***ing nightmare mate, you obviously don't know not to move in the player's eyeline while the player is on a shot’.

“I’m not excusing the swearing, and I apologise for that. I didn't swear on TV, only to 10 or 15 journalists who record comments after the game. Nobody has even heard what I said because it was edited out by the BBC.”

The Dafabet Masters - Day Seven

O'Sullivan's bizarre interview

O’Sullivan also insisted he will no longer give an in-depth interview “because when I share my thoughts, I risk being fined.”

We got the first evidence of O’Sullivan’s vow after the former world number one defeated Yan Bingtao at the World Grand Prix in Preston. In an interview with Neal Foulds, O’Sullivan adopted a robotic voice.

Watch the bizarre clip below.

Twitter reacts

What do you make of Ronnie's interview? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Mark Selby
Ronnie O'Sulivan
Neil Robertson
World Snooker Championship
Snooker
Judd Trump
John Higgins
Stephen Hendry

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Snooker Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again