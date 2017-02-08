Cool? No. Calm? No. Definitely calculated
Overshadowing greatness: How Draymond Green's outbursts are eclipsing his historic season
NBA players have certain perks within the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Generally speaking, teams allow their players to give out three complimentary tickets for home games and two for road contests. There are the occasional differences in quality of seat and number of tickets depending on a team's market size, but the biggest unknown is how many people are asking a certain player for a freebie on any given night.
It’s an unpredictable treat - or hindrance - for the players involved but there is a better advantage that only one team can offer, whose behaviour can rise and fall beyond the immeasurables of ticket requests and doesn’t land within any labour deal. The host is Golden State and the perk is Draymond Green.
The basketball hemisphere spends hours dissecting the finer points of a player’s smile, his social media activity and what he might say, or shout, to a teammate in the locker room. Green has been scrutinised, vilified, critiqued; hell, he’s been broken down to the extent people forget to break down what actually matters - assuming we are still talking basketball - his gangly, awkward shooting form.
How about some positives? This season’s Draymond Green is the best version we’ve seen.
We have come a long way since Green opened up his snapchat archive, played limited minutes at the Olympics and ESPN’s Ethan Sherwood-Strauss released a damning report moulding Green as the reason Golden State would crumble this season, which to this point is a story of genuine tales but lacks proof when we talk about coming to fruition.
If anything he has been more willing, more selfless than ever before.
Golden State are 43-8. They have three of the league’s ten best offensive players and if anything, that has helped Green. While Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson splash three’s, run up the score as if the graphic on your television is ticking over like a fruit machine and blitz opponents with their cunning off-ball cuts and screens - a skill Curry is hugely underrated at - Green is buoyant, all-willing to anchor the Warriors defensive capabilities on the same level as its scoring.
Many inside the Warriors organisation believe that while the team has always been good on defence in the Steve Kerr era, this is the best one yet. That’s what happens when you place a seven-foot First Team All Everything in the front seat and hand the keys to Green.
Back on January 6th of this year, the Warriors were playing a close game at home against the Memphis Grizzlies. Golden State led by two points with 37 seconds left, and the man who has won back-to-back MVP’s has the ball in his hands. To his left, Draymond Green is happy to leave it that way, not debating anything other than a pick and roll having already won a championship and notched 73 regular season wins with this formula. To Curry’s right is Kevin Durant, who never didn’t have the ball in big moments for his previous team, the Oklahoma City Thunder. The latter calls for the ball, and Curry dutifully passes it to him. Green is livid.
He drops his head during play and after Durant launches a bad shot from deep and it cannons off back iron, Green calls out Durant all the way back to the bench as a timeout is called. Green is surely demanding why the team didn’t run the pick and roll with Curry.
Golden State lost the game in overtime, and afterward Green said “I’m kind of thrilled that we lost. There are some things that we need to correct in order to win a championship.”
While the Warriors have only lost eight games this season, when they do it seems their patterned all-loving, all-assisting game leaves the track for a light version of Durant isolation or a tendency to over-complicate simple plays, which doesn’t go over well with Green, the most unselfish player on this team.
A source close to the Warriors said the team knows Green can run hot and then cools quickly, and this was another instance of that. The same source said he has seen ‘no issues’ this season other than the occasional incident with a referee, which was given an almighty boost in Sacramento last week.
Following the Memphis defeat, Green wanted the team to improve and find its identity.
A month on from that date and it seems the man who passed the ball up is now doing nothing but putting the ball in the basket. It is of course Curry, and someone who is pleased to see him back to being himself? Durant, who like anyone underneath the coaching tree of Steve Kerr learns how their team needs to play in order to win.
Green’s outburst, ridiculous on the outside considering a play which ends with a shot from Durant and not Curry is a bit like berating yourself when you choose your honeymoon to be in the Bahamas and not the Maldives, propelled the latter to realise his role, or better phrased ‘re-learn’ his role, which took about five months. Green doesn’t care for status, doesn’t care for the name on the back of the jersey. In his mind, nothing will get in the way of ultimate team success.
Don’t underestimate Green’s role here. Aside from being relentless on defence and obsessed with winning his first Defensive Player of the Year award - which he is highly tipped to do - the Warriors’ defensive anchor has become unselfish to the extent he can express his opinion with credibility.
He has given up a lot on one end and gained on the other. His shots are down (8.6 field goal attempts from 10.1 last year), his assist output has doubled from two years ago (3.7 to 7.4), his steals (1.9) and blocks (1.5) are up and though he can’t find a consistent role in scoring, he has certainly found it through rebounding, shot blocking, passing to cutting teammates, pounding the ball up the court after grabbing defensive boards; aware of shooters flaring out as he acts the floor general sporadically. Per 36 minutes, according to sportingcharts.com, Green’s plus-minus - accounting for a team’s point differential when said player is on the floor - is 12.3.
As for his second All Star appearance, it’s rare to find those starry stars who shoot the ball less than nine times a game and average 10.5 points a game. Of the 23 other players in the All Star game this year, DeAndre Jordan is the only player with less attempts and that’s because the majority of his shots are lob dunks. Paul Millsap is next with 14.4 attempts.
Never was Green’s lack of demand on the offensive end and short fuse for self-combustion more evident than in the wifi-friendly confines of Golden 1 Center last week. In a wildly entertaining game that the Warriors lost in overtime to the Kings, 109-106, the brewing was on tap throughout; the infighting visible.
Green’s emotional outburst came when Durant didn’t find him early enough in the offence late in the third quarter, instead dribbling aimlessly before passing to Green standing on the three-point line with one second left on the shot clock. Not Green’s best spot, a distance from which he’s shooting 31%, and he didn’t draw iron. Desperate for some of that famous Memphis déjà vu, the two butted heads and continued to shout at each other on the bench, Shaun Livingston doing his best to keep them separated.
It has since been reported by ESPN that Green took this stance deliberately, as a reverse psychology tactic to inspire a lacklustre Durant. If this verbal spat was premeditated, Green did a very good job of hiding it, making his teammate angry and then once satisfied the ploy had worked, reportedly winked to teammates on the bench, happy with his work.
Green and Andre Iguodala, the latter of which had earlier reacted to a timeout by avoiding his teammates and sitting at the end of the bench while his coaches gave instructions, had at least one squabble after a defensive breakdown.
This seems inevitable when Green takes so much pride on this side of the ball. Regarding the Durant situation, Green didn’t want the ball in that spot, with that amount of time left. He wanted the ball earlier so he could either swing it back to Durant after the defence had shifted or to find a better option. He wasn’t demanding a shot of his own, just demanding that his teammate find a better one.
The Warriors have fun sharing the basketball, and head coach Steve Kerr was concerned with a team he didn’t recognize in Sacramento. His players certainly didn’t recognise the man who does yoga after shootaround either, Kerr’s inner calm negligent after two very bad calls against Kevon Looney. He got thrown out of the game after drawing out the octagon and calling out the referees for something that sounded like “that’s ducking banana split”. Maybe. There was no fun to be seen - aside from the outsider witnessing Kerr’s kettle steaming uncontrollably - each player blowing bubbles of frustration instead of joy.
“Regardless of how much fun you want to have,” Green said afterward, “it just doesn’t happen that way for 82 nights.”
The man has a point, and Green’s screen grab of his phone after the game was his way of saying that what is written is overcooked and making mountains out of mole hills. The fact that, according to ESPN, Durant and Green watched Super Bowl LI together suggests all is well.
There’s always going to be in-fighting, and you can’t express joy and selfless play all of the time, not with multiple Hall of Famers on your roster. On this night Durant was subdued, hitting only two of ten from the field, and players looked aggrieved that Thompson had taken 25 shots when Curry was playing far more efficiently. When things like this happen, Green has a tendency to go off. Imagine if he played on a bad team. Speaking of which, he addressed the spat with Durant by referencing bad teams.
“It was actually a tactic. But that’s for us to know and for everyone else to figure out. If you can’t have a dispute, you’re probably on a losing team. But everybody that makes a big deal out of it probably are losers.
“Anyone who knows anything about winning knows that’s what happens. You can go talk to one of these losing teams and they’ll tell you everything that’s going on with them. Not here.”
Green isn’t on a bad team because he makes everybody better. He has sacrificed much for the betterment of the Warriors and he expects everybody to do the same. He’s saying ‘you can take all the credit on the offence - Curry, Klay, Durant - but don’t come onto my side of the court and take it easy. Don’t ever take it easy.’ He could teach a thing or two to LeBron James about accepting what you have and taking it to the opposition.
So you know, Golden State’s defensive rating is 103.8, the best in the league.
In a world of social media, it’s hard to state things as they are. Perhaps the logical conclusion is that Draymond Green is a very good, unselfish basketball player, who takes exception when the machine fails to run correctly. Fortunately for him and those around him, that’s rarely been the case so far this season.
Article Comments