How about some positives? This season’s Draymond Green is the best version we’ve seen.

We have come a long way since Green opened up his snapchat archive, played limited minutes at the Olympics and ESPN’s Ethan Sherwood-Strauss released a damning report moulding Green as the reason Golden State would crumble this season, which to this point is a story of genuine tales but lacks proof when we talk about coming to fruition.

If anything he has been more willing, more selfless than ever before.

Golden State are 43-8. They have three of the league’s ten best offensive players and if anything, that has helped Green. While Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson splash three’s, run up the score as if the graphic on your television is ticking over like a fruit machine and blitz opponents with their cunning off-ball cuts and screens - a skill Curry is hugely underrated at - Green is buoyant, all-willing to anchor the Warriors defensive capabilities on the same level as its scoring.

Many inside the Warriors organisation believe that while the team has always been good on defence in the Steve Kerr era, this is the best one yet. That’s what happens when you place a seven-foot First Team All Everything in the front seat and hand the keys to Green.

Back on January 6th of this year, the Warriors were playing a close game at home against the Memphis Grizzlies. Golden State led by two points with 37 seconds left, and the man who has won back-to-back MVP’s has the ball in his hands. To his left, Draymond Green is happy to leave it that way, not debating anything other than a pick and roll having already won a championship and notched 73 regular season wins with this formula. To Curry’s right is Kevin Durant, who never didn’t have the ball in big moments for his previous team, the Oklahoma City Thunder. The latter calls for the ball, and Curry dutifully passes it to him. Green is livid.

He drops his head during play and after Durant launches a bad shot from deep and it cannons off back iron, Green calls out Durant all the way back to the bench as a timeout is called. Green is surely demanding why the team didn’t run the pick and roll with Curry.