Juventus v Inter Milan featured one very controversial free-kick moment

It isn't often a clash between Juventus and Inter Milan passes by without at least one major noteworthy incident and Sunday's feisty encounter was no different.

Juan Cuadrado's stunning long-range strike just before half-time proved the only difference between the two sides as Juventus further strengthened their stranglehold of Serie A.

But Inter were left feeling particularly aggrieved with some of referee Nicola Rizzoli's decisions during the game.

In fact, their captain Mauro Icardi was so angry by the performance of the officials, he kicked a ball at Rizzoli after the final whistle - a stupid act that has landed the striker a two-match ban.

He'll join Ivan Perisic on the sidelines as the Croatian is also suspended for Inter's next two games after getting sent off for dissent during the same game.

However, a bizarre clip taken during the game has emerged over the last couple of days which might explain just why Inter's stars were so frustrated with the Italian referee.

Brought to our attention by Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri, during one stage in the second half Icardi was correctly awarded offside deep inside Juve's half.

Juventus FC v FC Internazionale - Serie A

The Argentine then proceeds to pass the ball back to Giorgio Chiellini, who appears to restart play with a feeble backpass towards Gianluigi Buffon.

Icardi jumps on it, is through on goal and yet play is called back for the free-kick to retaken.

Why? Well, your guess is as good as ours.

The ball appears to be still when Chiellini knocks it backwards so it's hard to tell what the problem is.

Even with Buffon still to beat, you would have backed Icardi to score and who knows how the rest of the match would have panned out if it had stood?

Icardi's reaction at the end of the game somehow doesn't feel quite so extreme now, does it?

