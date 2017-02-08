What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Formula 1

Toto Wolff may finally have something to be concerned about in 2017.

Toto Wolff plays down Mercedes chances ahead of 2017 Formula One season

Football News
24/7

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has admitted he is uncertain how his team will get on in the 2017 Formula One season.

For the last three years, Mercedes have been the dominant force in F1, winning 51 of the last 59 races, and leaving the other teams scratching their heads over how to stop the German juggernaut.

However, their prayers could have been answered due to a regulation change that has been implemented for this season.

Wolff told the team's official website: "When there is regulation change it brings opportunities and risks and we have set aggressive targets over where we think the car and engine should be going.

"But will those targets be enough or will other teams come out of the blocks better than what we do? We don't know.

"Whether there is a regulation change or not, it's always the time of the year when we are all very sceptical and question ourselves whether we have done a good enough job.

"This is very much the mentality within the team. It doesn't make our days more happy but it's how we function."

The leadup to the first race of the season, which is in Melbourne in late March, always brings a level of intrigue about it.

The months of testing and specific alterations to the makeup of each car are laid bare for the lovers of F1 to see and there is no place to hide once the season stats.

F1 Grand Prix of USA - Practice

Mercedes have also had to deal with the key losses in the off-season of 2016 Champion Nico Rosberg through retirement, and of executive technical director Paddy Lowe, leaving to go to rivals Williams.

Former Williams driver Valtteri Bottas will be Rosberg's replacement, and Wolff admitted that those two changes were "difficult" to adjust to.

With the amount of changes for the champions, can Red Bull or Ferrari pounce on their uncertainty and spring a surprise?   

Whatever occurs, It is sure to be a fascinating 2017 season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

