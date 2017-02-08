Alastair Cook has ducked many bouncers on-and-off the pitch in his illustrious cricket career.

Being a Test opener and facing the new ball is one of cricket's greatest challenges, but the added responsibility of being captain brings a whole new burden to carry.

Criticism is never far away when you are captain of a very proud cricketing nation like England, with a number of ex-players not shy to give their thoughts in their media roles.

Then there are the different personalities you have to deal with in the dressing room and all the internal politics of team selection.

There is a thought that sports people from many different disciplines know internally when their time is up, whether that be retirement, or in Cook's case, passing the captaincy torch to a teammate.

Cook, who had been in the top job for 59 Tests, had endured a tortuous time in India, where England were comprehensively outplayed, losing the test series 4-0.

After some consideration Cook knew the timing was right to step down.

He said: "We've kind of stagnated if we are being brutally honest. There is a lot of work to be done and I just didn't have the energy to do it.

"That is part and parcel of being captain, you are responsible.

"I knew looking in the mirror at the end of the India tour that I couldn't do it. I put May have been 95 per cent but that isn't good enough."

In terms of captaincy highlights, there has been two Ashes victories (both on home soil) as well as impressive away wins in India in 2012 and South Africa at the start of 2016.

Top of the the list of disappointments would have to be the crushing Ashes loss in Australia in 2013/14 and the India tour just concluded.

There was also the tumultuous fallout of the Kevin Pietersen dismissal from the team after the Ashes defeat in 2014, which Cook admitted was not handled well by the ECB and one decision where he felt he was "hung out to dry."

The good news is that Cook is not retiring from Test cricket where he has amassed over 11,000 runs to be England's leading scorer in the longest format of the game with 30 centuries to his name.

A successor to Cook as captain has not been chosen, but the smart money is on Joe Root to get the nod.

